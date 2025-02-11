Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterflymothvanessa butterflypublic domain mothvintage mothbotanical studyvintage butterflyvanessa carduiTwo studies of a thistle (vanessa cardui l.) by Pieter HolsteijnOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 887 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6000 x 4434 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBooks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11786085/books-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree insect studies by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921223/three-insect-studies-pieter-holsteijnFree Image from public domain licenseFlower illustration background, vintage aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159054/flower-illustration-background-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseA snow sparrow (plectrophenax nivalis) by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920514/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfterlife botanical illustration editable background, skeleton collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7551007/imageView licenseDistelvlinder (Vanessa cardui) (1700 - 1800) by Pieter Barbiers. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16404039/image-butterfly-animal-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical illustration editable background, butterfly collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7530639/imageView licenseA moth caterpillar by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922316/moth-caterpillar-pieter-holsteijnFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful vintage background, flower illustrations, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160403/beautiful-vintage-background-flower-illustrations-editable-designView licenseAn exotic day butterfly by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920657/exotic-day-butterfly-pieter-holsteijnFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly botanical seamless pattern background, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880102/png-animal-background-beigeView licenseA rhinoceros beetle (scarabaeidae) by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922229/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExotic butterfly seamless pattern, vintage nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879426/png-animal-background-beigeView licensePainted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720041/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical illustration editable background, green collage art, remixed mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592558/imageView licenseDistelvlinder (Vanessa cardui) (1700 - 1800) by Pieter Barbiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731653/distelvlinder-vanessa-cardui-1700-1800-pieter-barbiersFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly botanical seamless pattern, exotic nature background remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881345/png-animal-background-blank-spaceView licenseA song lark (alauda arvensis) by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920664/song-lark-alauda-arvensis-pieter-holsteijnFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful vintage background, flower illustrations, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160784/beautiful-vintage-background-flower-illustrations-editable-designView licenseDistelvlinder (Vanessa cardui) (1700 - 1800) by Pieter Barbiers. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408901/image-butterfly-animal-patternView licenseVintage floral butterfly seamless pattern, exotic nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881244/png-animal-background-beigeView licensePNG Distelvlinder (Vanessa cardui) (1700 - 1800) by Pieter Barbiers. Element on transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408887/png-background-butterflyView licenseExotic butterfly seamless pattern, vintage nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879388/png-animal-background-blank-spaceView licensePainted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724079/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn butterflies aesthetic collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548994/autumn-butterflies-aesthetic-collage-elementView license26 insects by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923927/insects-pieter-holsteijnFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Shaw's butterfly seamless pattern, editable exotic flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879460/george-shaws-butterfly-seamless-pattern-editable-exotic-flower-designView licenseTwo farmershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765020/two-farmersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage seamless butterfly patterned background, nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw, editable…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881250/png-animal-background-beigeView licenseA Hercules beetle (dynastes hercules) by Pieter Holsteijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920631/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly seamless pattern computer wallpaper, editable George Shaw's exotic flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8881128/png-animal-background-blackView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5952446/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761323/exotic-butterflies-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseButterfly, Moth and Bumblebee (c. 1700) by Johannes Bronkhorst and Pieter Barbiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13737826/image-paper-butterfly-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn butterflies, editable aesthetic insect remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721038/autumn-butterflies-editable-aesthetic-insect-remixView licenseAbundancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712487/abundanceFree Image from public domain licenseE.A. Séguy's botanical butterfly, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721040/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseStudies of a Blue Beetle and Insectshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249985/studies-blue-beetle-and-insectsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral butterfly, editable pink textured design, remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721109/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseInsects, Butterflies, and a Dragonfly during 17th century painting in high resolution by Jan van Kessel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727447/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license