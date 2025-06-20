rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Standing female model by Karl Isakson
Save
Edit Image
modern artkarl isakson1920public domain oil paintingwomenpaintingoil paintingspaintings modernism
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView license
Standing female nude, 1918 - 1920, Karl Isakson
Standing female nude, 1918 - 1920, Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8864611/standing-female-nude-1918-1920Free Image from public domain license
International kissing day Instagram story template, editable text
International kissing day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868589/international-kissing-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Standing Model by Karl Isakson
Standing Model by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920515/standing-modelFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Standing nude female model
Standing nude female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8783025/standing-nude-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView license
The Crowning with Thorns by Karl Isakson
The Crowning with Thorns by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924816/the-crowning-with-thornsFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView license
Portrait of Mrs Bertha Brandstrup by Karl Isakson
Portrait of Mrs Bertha Brandstrup by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922888/portrait-mrs-bertha-brandstrupFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Still life with flowers, fruits and chair back
Still life with flowers, fruits and chair back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811340/still-life-with-flowers-fruits-and-chair-backFree Image from public domain license
Make love not war Instagram story template
Make love not war Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748319/make-love-not-war-instagram-story-templateView license
Lady with hand mirror by Karl Isakson
Lady with hand mirror by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924469/lady-with-hand-mirrorFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
Nature morte.Apples, leeks, bananas, and green jar by Karl Isakson
Nature morte.Apples, leeks, bananas, and green jar by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924340/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Embrace pride march Instagram story template, editable text
Embrace pride march Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868049/embrace-pride-march-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Seated female model
Seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800531/seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Arrangement, gray jar, apples, bananas
Arrangement, gray jar, apples, bananas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800482/arrangement-gray-jar-apples-bananasFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Portrait of the painter Karl Schou by Karl Isakson
Portrait of the painter Karl Schou by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922944/portrait-the-painter-karl-schouFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Arrangement with blue bowl and fruits by Karl Isakson
Arrangement with blue bowl and fruits by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920573/arrangement-with-blue-bowl-and-fruitsFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830484/png-1932-art-artworkView license
Seated female model by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
Seated female model by Vilhelm Lundstrøm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920582/seated-female-model-vilhelm-lundstromFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Nude Female Model by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Nude Female Model by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921052/nude-female-model-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
From Christiansø.Gr.Parsonage garden by Karl Isakson
From Christiansø.Gr.Parsonage garden by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924342/from-christiansogrparsonage-gardenFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892079/mona-lisa-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape near "Mindet" on Christiansø by Karl Isakson
Landscape near "Mindet" on Christiansø by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923536/landscape-near-mindet-christiansoFree Image from public domain license
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Composition with Hyacinth, Fruits and Blue Bowl by Karl Isakson
Composition with Hyacinth, Fruits and Blue Bowl by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922811/composition-with-hyacinth-fruits-and-blue-bowlFree Image from public domain license
1920s women's fashion mobile wallpaper, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
1920s women's fashion mobile wallpaper, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698998/png-1920s-womens-dress-illustration-fashion-mobile-wallpaperView license
Seated woman in black, 1918 - 1919, Karl Isakson
Seated woman in black, 1918 - 1919, Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8865368/seated-woman-black-1918-1919Free Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Interior from the living room at St.Hans Torv with figure
Interior from the living room at St.Hans Torv with figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798667/interior-from-the-living-room-sthans-torv-with-figureFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892101/mona-lisa-picture-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Achilles' death by Paris' arrow shot by Nicolai Abildgaard
Achilles' death by Paris' arrow shot by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923185/achilles-death-paris-arrow-shotFree Image from public domain license