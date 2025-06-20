Edit ImageCrop16SaveSaveEdit Imageromanticismdanishpublic domain oil paintingpublic domain artfebruarypublic domain romanticismvintage photosdanish imagesFrederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen KøbkeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1078 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4855 x 4360 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPositivity quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseFrederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921852/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBe present quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686639/present-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseFrederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922356/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWind quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697392/wind-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseView of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924715/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWisdom quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686610/wisdom-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseView from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHygge lifestyle Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905631/hygge-lifestyle-instagram-post-templateView licenseSusanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseReligious cult poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView licensePortrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922732/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRoof Ridge of Frederiksborg Castle with View of Lake, Town and Forest by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921053/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOnline bible poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView licenseView of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920127/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLove stories poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131773/love-stories-poster-templateView licenseView from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922490/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLast summer poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131720/last-summer-poster-templateView licenseThe animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseItaly tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979432/italy-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920553/rocks-and-turbulent-lakecapri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView licensePart of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923144/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWitches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView licenseCaptain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922990/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePart of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923083/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlbum cover poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535850/album-cover-poster-templateView licenseA View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922460/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseDecorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSoothing music, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18115426/soothing-music-editable-poster-templateView licenseView Near Copenhagen by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923530/view-near-copenhagen-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseA sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924610/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDream vacation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893894/dream-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIda Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921993/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274049/funeral-service-blog-banner-templateView licensePart of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen Købkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924408/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license