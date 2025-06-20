rawpixel
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
romanticismdanishpublic domain oil paintingpublic domain artfebruarypublic domain romanticismvintage photosdanish images
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Be present quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Wind quote Instagram story template, editable design
View of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købke
Wisdom quote mobile phone wallpaper template
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
Hygge lifestyle Instagram post template
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
Religious cult poster template
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
Mediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Roof Ridge of Frederiksborg Castle with View of Lake, Town and Forest by Christen Købke
Online bible poster template
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
Love stories poster template
View from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købke
Last summer poster template
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
Italy tour Instagram post template, editable text
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
Poetry quote blog banner template
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
Witches poster template
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
History quote Instagram post template
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købke
Album cover poster template
A View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købke
Exorcism poster template
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
Soothing music, editable poster template
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
Love quote blog banner template
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
Dream vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
Funeral service blog banner template
Part of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen Købke
