Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevenusaeneasoil paintingherbsvenus arthelmetpublic domain herbsvintage shoesVenus brings healing herbs to the wounded Aeneas by Hendrik KrockOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3606 x 4822 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView licenseThe surgeon cannot extract an arrow from the thigh of Aeneas; Venus brings a medicinal herb to accomplish what the surgeon…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13954418/image-arrow-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseMars, Venus and Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803813/mars-venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseThe raising of Lazarushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803771/the-raising-lazarusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wall mockup, Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067768/png-aphrodite-art-birth-venusView licenseCoriolanus at the Siege of Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803718/coriolanus-the-siege-romeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable outdoor billboard mockup, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072936/editable-outdoor-billboard-mockup-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Supperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812747/the-supperFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685550/art-gallery-poster-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800203/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseDaily reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865651/daily-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseDavid with Goliath's sword on his shoulder.Others with his head on a plinthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803871/david-with-goliaths-sword-his-shoulderothers-with-his-head-plinthFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseMercury kills Argus by Girolamo Troppahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924851/mercury-kills-argusFree Image from public domain licenseAntique chair sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082090/antique-chair-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe village carpenter brings the coffin to the dead child by Christen Dalsgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922438/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804118/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseLove quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13045237/love-quote-poster-templateView licenseAeneas Receiving a New Set of Armour from Venus (1660 - 1663) by Ferdinand Bolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731950/aeneas-receiving-new-set-armour-from-venus-1660-1663-ferdinand-bolFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseJudgment of Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803986/judgment-parisFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRedningsbåden køres gennem klitterne; The Lifeboat is Taken through the Dunes. (high resolution)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665273/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView licenseMoses is found in the Nile by Pharaoh's daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804067/moses-found-the-nile-pharaohs-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseNew arrival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779151/new-arrival-instagram-post-templateView licenseHornfish fishing with drift seine. Early morning by Anton Dorphhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923046/hornfish-fishing-with-drift-seineearly-morningFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStoneworkers by Axel Jungstedthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922785/stoneworkersFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseFrederik III receives absolute power in 1660 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923150/frederik-iii-receives-absolute-power-1660Free Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVenus Arming a Warrior, possibly Johan Maurits at the Forge of Vulcan (c. 1644) by Thomas Willeboirts Bosschaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742070/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn injured worker by Erik Henningsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922875/injured-workerFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWernerus Köhne (1725/26-88), Notary of Haarlem, with his Clerk Jan Bosch (1787) by Wybrand Hendrikshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13733904/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license