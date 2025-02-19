Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefacewoodpersonchurchartbuildingvintagepublic domainSt. Victor of Siena by Simone MartiniOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 426 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3372 x 9496 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseSt. by Simone Martinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922753/stFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786236/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseReliquary with Madonna and Child with Saints (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Lippo Vannihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147940/photo-image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin Mary in impotence with the three Marys at Christ's sarcophagus by Puccio Di Simonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923249/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206906/vintage-collection-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseSaint Mary Magdalen by Bartolo di Fredihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185648/saint-mary-magdalen-bartolo-frediFree Image from public domain licenseElegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints Catherine and John the Baptist by Giovanni di Agostinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9664593/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206890/vintage-collection-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMadonna and Child by Lippo Memmihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9672422/madonna-and-child-lippo-memmiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206914/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseSaint Paul by Lippo Memmi (Filippo di Memmo)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330739/saint-paulFree Image from public domain licenseSpain poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748465/spain-poster-template-editable-designView licenseChrist on the cross with the Virgin Mary, Mary Magdalene and John by Maestro Francescohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922818/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlack female judge in courtroom illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233102/black-female-judge-courtroom-illustrationView licenseDeath of the Virgin Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797272/death-the-virgin-maryFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseReliquary Tabernacle with the Virgin and Child (ca. 1350 (Medieval)) by Naddo Ceccarellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147863/photo-image-crown-paper-faceFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206900/art-and-mental-health-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Crucifixion (1350-1359 (Medieval)) by Naddo Ceccarellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147925/the-crucifixion-1350-1359-medieval-naddo-ceccarelliFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206898/art-and-mental-health-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMadonna and Child with Sts. Nicholas and Paul by Luca di Tommèhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932716/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGod is love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599285/god-love-poster-templateView licenseSt.Benedict - The Annunciation - A kneeling nunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805304/stbenedict-the-annunciation-kneeling-nunFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206911/art-and-mental-health-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseMadonna and Child with Saints and Angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8304626/madonna-and-child-with-saints-and-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas Church concert post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828914/christmas-church-concert-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Madonna of Humility with Saints and Angels (ca. 1400 (Renaissance)) by Master of the Straus Madonnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148207/photo-image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206919/art-and-mental-health-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseMadonna and Child with Tobias and the Angel Raphael by Francesco Botticinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9631227/madonna-and-child-with-tobias-and-the-angel-raphael-francesco-botticiniFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206909/art-and-mental-health-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923156/the-establishment-schoolsallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseArt and mental health blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9206922/art-and-mental-health-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseThe establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923132/the-establishment-the-royal-libraryallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559882/churches-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseKing Frederik III with familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746777/king-frederik-iii-with-familyFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710063/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMadonna and Child, the Crucifixion, and Saints (ca. 1380-1389 (Medieval)) by Caterino Venezianohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10147956/photo-image-face-person-churchFree Image from public domain license