Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagemaria sibylla merianopium poppyfloweropiumhans simon holtzbeckerpoppy flowerpapaver somniferumcommon poppyPapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 774 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4836 x 7496 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920619/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921390/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298701/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967107/art-nature-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licensePoppy flower watercolor illustration element from Maria Sibylla Merian artwork, isolated vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16684105/vector-flower-plant-artView licenseFarmers market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734077/farmers-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRed poppy flower watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from Maria Sibylla Merian artwork, by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328050/psd-flower-plant-watercolourView licenseOrganic vegetables Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843394/organic-vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePoppy flower png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from Maria Sibylla Merian artwork, by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328048/png-flower-plantView licenseTomato recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843175/tomato-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePoppy flower watercolor illustration element. Remixed from Maria Sibylla Merian artwork, by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328051/image-flower-plant-artView licenseHealing takes time mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18445304/healing-takes-time-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746141/papaver-somniferum-opium-poppyFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18445305/romantic-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseLobelia cardinalis (cardinal lobelia) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921876/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202696/grow-your-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNarcissus jonquilla (rush-narcissus) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921555/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746142/papaver-somniferum-opium-poppyFree Image from public domain licenseMedical center Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795085/medical-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746077/papaver-somniferum-opium-poppyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Springtime poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460467/happy-springtime-poster-templateView licenseFritillaria meleagris (common viper egg) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921891/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAromatherapy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9640350/aromatherapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921386/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower & bouquet Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270102/flower-bouquet-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922261/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10722181/summer-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseNarcissus poeticus (Prison lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921666/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBranding Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9717619/branding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922185/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795079/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921437/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers bloom blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791599/flowers-bloom-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921451/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower fair post template, editable text for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10101469/flower-fair-post-template-editable-text-for-social-mediaView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921530/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license