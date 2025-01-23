Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagechurch drawingchapelarch vintagearchitecture watercolourarchvaultartpersonDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.Decoration t.h.with Chr.IV on the Trinity by Heinrich EddelienOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 904 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5951 x 7896 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.Decoration t.v.with Chr.IV as judge by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921850/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769985/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.Decoration in the middle with a statue…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920645/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512830/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.In the middle, Christian IV as a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920722/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512827/christian-community-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDraft for the painting in Chr.4.'s chapel in Roskilde "Chr. 4. on the Trinity"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817928/draft-for-the-painting-chr4s-chapel-roskilde-chr-the-trinityFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512831/christian-community-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDraft for the painting in Chr.4.'s chapel in Roskilde "Chr. 4. on the Trinity"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779610/draft-for-the-painting-chr4s-chapel-roskilde-chr-the-trinityFree Image from public domain licenseReligious faith poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11021902/religious-faith-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDraft for painting in Chr.IV's chapel in Roskilde "Chr. IV on the Trinity" (1864-66)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8779666/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521929/baptism-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe choir vault in Jørlunde Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806105/the-choir-vault-jorlunde-churchFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719900/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFragments of the central part of the mosaic of the ceiling of the Baptistery of Florence, Italy. 13th & 14th c. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3339384/free-photo-image-ceiling-church-archFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10982515/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Good Shepherd by Niels Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921988/the-good-shepherdFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506964/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe dome inside the Theatinekirche, Munich, Bavaria, Germany. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3339396/free-photo-image-clock-church-roomFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640248/together-pray-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDraft for decoration with victory stamp etc.Eq.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780479/draft-for-decoration-with-victory-stamp-etceqFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506961/church-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFree Church ceiling in Lucca image, public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5919706/photo-image-background-public-domain-goldView licensePray for peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11620970/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDraft for the Gandil tombstone, at Assistens cemetery.The facade with a sarcophagus, on which a relief with a man, woman and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924732/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008772/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSt Mary Redcliffe Church, Bristol, UKhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/526920/free-photo-image-church-god-christianView licenseSunday Service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710280/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRoskilde Cathedral.Party of the roundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749893/roskilde-cathedralparty-the-roundFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506967/church-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWall decoration in the blue cabinet, draft for the end wall by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924592/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640252/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA dead buzzard with outstretched wings by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924627/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorship god poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980946/worship-god-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterieur van de Notre-Dame te Parijs (1872 - 1904) by Wilhelm Cornelis Bauerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13790706/interieur-van-notre-dame-parijs-1872-1904-wilhelm-cornelis-bauerFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484628/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseT.h study of a two-wheeled cart and t.v.study of an Italian lying on a carthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794704/th-study-two-wheeled-cart-and-tvstudy-italian-lying-cartFree Image from public domain licenseChurch poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980943/church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDrawing of a church interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/571631/interior-churchView license