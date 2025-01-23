Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imagearch statuechurchstatuechristianityvintage churchwedding buildingwedding chapelweddingDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.Decoration in the middle with a statue of Christian IV by Heinrich EddelienOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 892 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4258 x 5730 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBelieve Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451764/believe-instagram-post-templateView licenseDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.In the middle, Christian IV as a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920722/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChurches poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView licenseDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.Decoration t.v.with Chr.IV as judge by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921850/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBaptism event poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521929/baptism-event-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDraft for the decoration of the vault in Christian IV's chapel in Roskilde Cathedral.Decoration t.h.with Chr.IV on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920638/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10982515/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-designView license"Roskilde Cathedral Prospectus"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748786/roskilde-cathedral-prospectusFree Image from public domain licenseChurch service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719900/church-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Holy Family with Two Angels in a Vaulted Hall (c. 1504) by Albrecht Dürerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988628/the-holy-family-with-two-angels-vaulted-hall-c-1504-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512830/christian-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6066564/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseChristian community poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11769985/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDraft for a double grave memorial for Christian III and Frederik IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729248/draft-for-double-grave-memorial-for-christian-iii-and-frederikFree Image from public domain licenseTogether we pray poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640248/together-pray-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStone of Unction within the Greek chapel, Jerusalem. 