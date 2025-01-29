rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The apostles gathered around the tomb of the Virgin Mary, for the lower part of an Ascension
Save
Edit Image
textureapostleswood texturevirgin maryweddingfemale outlineascensiontext
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494595/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Six studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldi
Six studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923408/six-studies-female-headsFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
Ascension day poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016507/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Eight studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldi
Eight studies of female heads by Lazzaro Baldi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923409/eight-studies-female-headsFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967589/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The martyrdom of Sts Maris and Martha of Persia and their sons
The martyrdom of Sts Maris and Martha of Persia and their sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711486/the-martyrdom-sts-maris-and-martha-persia-and-their-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967590/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Madonna and two women (the three Marys) appearing in a vision to St William of Aquitaine by Francesco Albani
The Madonna and two women (the three Marys) appearing in a vision to St William of Aquitaine by Francesco Albani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923272/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView license
Martyrdom of Saint Lawrence
Martyrdom of Saint Lawrence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809669/martyrdom-saint-lawrenceFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
Pray for peace poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724158/pray-for-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The doge giving a member of the Barbarigo family command of the Venetian fleet
The doge giving a member of the Barbarigo family command of the Venetian fleet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711454/the-doge-giving-member-the-barbarigo-family-command-the-venetian-fleetFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Study for an eagle's head, three studies for a hand with a quill, and one study for a hand holding a book
Study for an eagle's head, three studies for a hand with a quill, and one study for a hand holding a book
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710941/image-hand-book-faceFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Drapery studies
Drapery studies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8711095/drapery-studiesFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
Welcome to church poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724138/welcome-church-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Saint Philip admires a painting of the Virgin Mary presented by angel
Saint Philip admires a painting of the Virgin Mary presented by angel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822323/saint-philip-admires-painting-the-virgin-mary-presented-angelFree Image from public domain license
Let's pray poster template
Let's pray poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14769924/lets-pray-poster-templateView license
Hostie wonder with the Virgin Mary and angels
Hostie wonder with the Virgin Mary and angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815616/hostie-wonder-with-the-virgin-mary-and-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
Good Friday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967595/good-friday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three nymphs in a grove are spied on by three satyrs
Three nymphs in a grove are spied on by three satyrs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820466/three-nymphs-grove-are-spied-three-satyrsFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724072/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two friezes, one above the other, with scenes from the early history of Rome
Two friezes, one above the other, with scenes from the early history of Rome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712596/two-friezes-one-above-the-other-with-scenes-from-the-early-history-romeFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church Instagram story template, editable text
Welcome to church Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724178/welcome-church-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Two studies of a seated man and a study of his folded hands
Two studies of a seated man and a study of his folded hands
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821629/two-studies-seated-man-and-study-his-folded-handsFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace
Pray for peace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914168/pray-for-peaceView license
Martyrdom of Saint Lawrence
Martyrdom of Saint Lawrence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811327/martyrdom-saint-lawrenceFree Image from public domain license
Welcome to church Instagram post template, editable text
Welcome to church Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724051/welcome-church-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Venus mourns the death of Adonis
Venus mourns the death of Adonis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806092/venus-mourns-the-death-adonisFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724181/pray-for-peace-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Garden of Penitence
The Garden of Penitence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8712370/the-garden-penitenceFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
Good Friday blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11967592/good-friday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…
A kneeling Franciscan (Frans of Assisi?), supported by an angel, holds out flowers with both hands towards the enthroned…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921356/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Faith poster template, editable text and design
Faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602846/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Roman warrior's triumph.Allegory in honor of Camillo Pamphili
A Roman warrior's triumph.Allegory in honor of Camillo Pamphili
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808545/roman-warriors-triumphallegory-honor-camillo-pamphiliFree Image from public domain license
Bakery house poster template
Bakery house poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568513/bakery-house-poster-templateView license
Apparition of Saint Bruno
Apparition of Saint Bruno
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793494/apparition-saint-brunoFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Romans attack a Germanic fortress;speech to the troops at the close of the Germanic war;Victoria surrounded by spoils of…
The Romans attack a Germanic fortress;speech to the troops at the close of the Germanic war;Victoria surrounded by spoils of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821076/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license