Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imageflowermaria sibylla meriansilenecarnationmid centuryvintage flowercarnation botanicalvintage carnationSilene chalcedonica (burning love);Dianthus barbatus (student carnation) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 780 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5119 x 7877 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseSilene coronaria (crown limewort) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921295/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical wall editable mockup, tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399959/botanical-wall-editable-mockup-tropical-designView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922253/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseColorful carnation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680775/colorful-carnation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921296/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady sticker, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699060/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922307/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady sticker, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672778/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921442/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699019/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921260/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseRosa gallica (apothecary rose);Rosa (?) (rose) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920552/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687652/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseMatthiola incana (winter nightshade);Erysimum cheiri (golden lacquer) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921392/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSunday brunch Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11677090/sunday-brunch-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTitle page.Flower wreath by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920550/title-pageflower-wreath-maria-sibylla-merianFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8656485/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922261/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Spring flower pattern background, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903255/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922185/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955324/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921289/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical pattern background, editable flower illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908940/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922162/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage colorful flower pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903253/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921443/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic Spring flower pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908938/png-aesthetic-background-artView licenseRosa ×centifolia (centifolia rose);Rosa gallica versicolor ('Rosa Mundi') by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920548/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseLobelia cardinalis (cardinal lobelia) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921876/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNarcissus jonquilla (rush-narcissus) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921555/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring carnation flowers background, botanical aesthetic border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213442/png-aesthetic-arrangement-artView licenseRanunculus illyricus (steppe buttercup);Anemone nemorosa (white anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921567/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922258/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower blue border background, Odilon Redon-inspired vintage floral illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8955344/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921883/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license