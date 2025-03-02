Edit ImageCrop47SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage foodportraitportrait paintingpublic domain oil paintingwoman oil paintingwoman vintage paintingvintage oil paintings of womanvilhelmA young girl cleaning chanterelles by Peter Vilhelm IlstedOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 951 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4809 x 6069 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseSunshine by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920934/sunshineFree Image from public domain licenseFemale model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView licenseReading lady by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921408/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView licenseInterior with a samovar.Evening by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922873/interior-with-samovareveningFree Image from public domain licenseSeated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseYoung girl by a semi-circular table by Peter Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920595/young-girl-semi-circular-tableFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892108/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseIn the garden door by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923682/the-garden-doorFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseA young girl cleaning chanterelles by Peter Vilhelm Ilsted. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16035156/image-portrait-cleaning-foodFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081071/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseInterior with a red shawl by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923672/interior-with-red-shawlFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082199/png-aesthetic-aestheticism-artView licenseOutside a brasserie in Parishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749997/outside-brasserie-parisFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080345/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseCakes by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923662/cakesFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080318/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807918/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage lined notepaper element, Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081058/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseInterior by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923660/interiorFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080336/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseYellow mushroom by Peter Vilhelm Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923658/yellow-mushroomFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior with the artist's wife and child by Georg Achenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923001/interior-with-the-artists-wife-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseRipped vintage paper element, editable Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892122/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807691/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseLiving room in Vejby by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924632/living-room-vejby-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseStill Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747951/still-lifeFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Artist's Wife, Ida Hammershøi, née Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727654/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-nee-ilstedFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licensePlaying ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785268/playing-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNude Female Model by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921052/nude-female-model-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYoung girl by a semi-circular table (1909) by Peter Ilsted. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9700351/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license