rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Model figure in interior by Harald Giersing
Save
Edit Image
paintingharald giersingmodern artart modelweddingmodern art public domainpublic domain modernismpublic domain oil painting
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
The painter Sigurd Swane
The painter Sigurd Swane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801538/the-painter-sigurd-swaneFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Lady with red shawl.Anna Giersing, the artist's sister by Harald Giersing
Lady with red shawl.Anna Giersing, the artist's sister by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922510/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView license
The Judgment of Paris by Harald Giersing
The Judgment of Paris by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920601/the-judgment-paris-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
A Lady's Dressing by Harald Giersing
A Lady's Dressing by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923640/ladys-dressing-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Beauty Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11775023/beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Study of a half-dressed girl
Study of a half-dressed girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801548/study-half-dressed-girlFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView license
The painter Karl Isakson
The painter Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801448/the-painter-karl-isaksonFree Image from public domain license
Journey through art poster template
Journey through art poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView license
A gentleman in fur (the artist's father)
A gentleman in fur (the artist's father)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801486/gentleman-fur-the-artists-fatherFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042457/mona-lisa-shopping-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Road near Fåborg on Funen by Harald Giersing
Road near Fåborg on Funen by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920647/road-near-faborg-funen-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042445/mona-lisa-shopping-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
The painter Ernst Goldschmidt reading by Harald Giersing
The painter Ernst Goldschmidt reading by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924901/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Wedding word editable collage art
Wedding word editable collage art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9499289/wedding-word-editable-collage-artView license
Reading lady
Reading lady
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801590/reading-ladyFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation Facebook cover template
Wedding invitation Facebook cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776552/wedding-invitation-facebook-cover-templateView license
Seated female model
Seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800531/seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Art week Instagram post template
Art week Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774986/art-week-instagram-post-templateView license
Two ladies by Harald Giersing
Two ladies by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922906/two-ladies-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Art week Instagram story template
Art week Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775251/art-week-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of the artist's father
Portrait of the artist's father
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802230/portrait-the-artists-fatherFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056038/mona-lisa-shopping-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lying female model by Harald Giersing
Lying female model by Harald Giersing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921090/lying-female-model-harald-giersingFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060853/mona-lisa-shopping-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady in green blouse
Lady in green blouse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801394/lady-green-blouseFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa shopping computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa shopping computer wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056039/mona-lisa-shopping-computer-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Lady in the Studio by David Jacobsen
A Lady in the Studio by David Jacobsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924867/lady-the-studioFree Image from public domain license
Art week blog banner template
Art week blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775040/art-week-blog-banner-templateView license
Summer night
Summer night
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800689/summer-nightFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
April.A young couple in a landscape
April.A young couple in a landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800808/aprila-young-couple-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Sir.Søren's death
Sir.Søren's death
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804328/sirsorens-deathFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Standing female model by Karl Isakson
Standing female model by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920546/standing-female-modelFree Image from public domain license