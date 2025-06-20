rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A View through Three Arches of the Third Storey of the Colosseum by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
archeckersbergchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergdanishcolosseumoil paintingsoil paintings public domaincolosseum painting
Hygge lifestyle Instagram post template
Hygge lifestyle Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905631/hygge-lifestyle-instagram-post-templateView license
View towards the North through one of the Arches of the Second Storey of the Colosseum in Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
View towards the North through one of the Arches of the Second Storey of the Colosseum in Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920551/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Unknown by C.W. Eckersberg
Unknown by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922688/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Mediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Mediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
From the Franciscan monastery at Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
From the Franciscan monastery at Santa Maria in Aracoeli, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923559/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Be present quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Be present quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686639/present-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Sant'Agnese fuori le mura, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
Sant'Agnese fuori le mura, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923493/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wind quote Instagram story template, editable design
Wind quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697392/wind-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
The Cloisters of San Lorenzo fuori le mura in Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
The Cloisters of San Lorenzo fuori le mura in Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920494/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wisdom quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Wisdom quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686610/wisdom-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
View of the Gardens of the Villa Albani. by C.W. Eckersberg
View of the Gardens of the Villa Albani. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922683/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Italy tour Instagram post template, editable text
Italy tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979432/italy-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown by C.W. Eckersberg
Unknown by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922603/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Floral tea blends Instagram post template, editable text
Floral tea blends Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496697/floral-tea-blends-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown by C.W. Eckersberg
Unknown by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920671/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Dream vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Dream vacation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893894/dream-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
View through a door to running figures by C.W. Eckersberg
View through a door to running figures by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924958/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring offer Instagram post template, editable text
Spring offer Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496696/spring-offer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
View from the Fontana Acetosa, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
View from the Fontana Acetosa, Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923527/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Summer party Instagram post template, editable text
Summer party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10100994/summer-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tour package Instagram post template, editable text
Tour package Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893895/tour-package-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413392/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer party poster template, editable text and design
Summer party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710541/summer-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Past - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberg
Past - present no.1 by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923639/past-present-no1-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Spring offer poster template, editable text and design
Spring offer poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710747/spring-offer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg
Alcyone's Farewell to her Husband. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922582/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Part of Øresund north of Kronborg by C.W. Eckersberg
Part of Øresund north of Kronborg by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920677/image-art-vintage-skyFree Image from public domain license
Festa della Liberazione Instagram post template
Festa della Liberazione Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735652/festa-della-liberazione-instagram-post-templateView license
An American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberg
An American Naval Brig Lying at Anchor While Her Sails Are Drying by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921009/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Adventure is out there mobile wallpaper template
Adventure is out there mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788941/adventure-out-there-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
The Last Supper.Altar piece by C.W. Eckersberg
The Last Supper.Altar piece by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923749/the-last-supperaltar-piece-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Fire at night by C.W. Eckersberg
Fire at night by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924651/fire-night-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Spring offer social story template, editable Instagram design
Spring offer social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710710/spring-offer-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Portrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberg
Portrait of Emilie Henriette Massmann, Trust of Frederik Wilhelm Caspar von Benzon by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922618/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Spring offer blog banner template, editable text
Spring offer blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710478/spring-offer-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
View over the Tiber towards the Avertinerhøj in Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
View over the Tiber towards the Avertinerhøj in Rome by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923212/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license