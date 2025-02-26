rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vignette with leaves and flowers
Save
Edit Image
vignetteflower patternengravingengraving flowersflower vignettepatternvintage illustrationleaf pattern
Vintage leaf pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage leaf pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892100/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Vignette with Leaf Throwing
Vignette with Leaf Throwing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747214/vignette-with-leaf-throwingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leaf pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage leaf pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892107/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Two little winged geniuses
Two little winged geniuses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751485/two-little-winged-geniusesFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic leaf pattern background, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic leaf pattern background, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903501/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
The higher and lower animals
The higher and lower animals
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750756/the-higher-and-lower-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic leaf pattern background, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic leaf pattern background, editable vintage illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908949/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
A two-handled vase, surrounded by scrolls
A two-handled vase, surrounded by scrolls
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750699/two-handled-vase-surrounded-scrollsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic leaf pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic leaf pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903502/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Four winged little geniuses by Johan Frederik Clemens
Four winged little geniuses by Johan Frederik Clemens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921148/four-winged-little-geniusesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leaf pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage leaf pattern, editable aesthetic botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892569/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Large ruins with multi-storey arches
Large ruins with multi-storey arches
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746921/large-ruins-with-multi-storey-archesFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic leaf pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic leaf pattern, editable vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908951/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
A garden terrace in Genthod with a strolling couple
A garden terrace in Genthod with a strolling couple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747502/garden-terrace-genthod-with-strolling-coupleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leaf pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage leaf pattern background, editable aesthetic illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892578/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
The interior of a living room
The interior of a living room
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746923/the-interior-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Editable leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901507/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Skovsø with bathing women
Skovsø with bathing women
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751935/skovso-with-bathing-womenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903505/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Bonnet's residence in Genthod
Bonnet's residence in Genthod
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750781/bonnets-residence-genthodFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8901557/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
Vignette with the making of an oak wreath and the city arms of Geneva
Vignette with the making of an oak wreath and the city arms of Geneva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785132/vignette-with-the-making-oak-wreath-and-the-city-arms-genevaFree Image from public domain license
Editable leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Editable leaf pattern desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908948/png-aesthetic-background-artView license
The vignette depicting two altars from which smoke rises and unites
The vignette depicting two altars from which smoke rises and unites
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785180/the-vignette-depicting-two-altars-from-which-smoke-rises-and-unitesFree Image from public domain license
Dried flower set, editable design element
Dried flower set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091390/dried-flower-set-editable-design-elementView license
Vignette with vase and inscription
Vignette with vase and inscription
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785152/vignette-with-vase-and-inscriptionFree Image from public domain license
Gardening hobby kit, editable design
Gardening hobby kit, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704222/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView license
Princess Louise Augusta
Princess Louise Augusta
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751427/princess-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic leaf pattern iPhone wallpaper, editable illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic leaf pattern iPhone wallpaper, editable illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902521/png-aesthetic-background-android-wallpaperView license
Vignette depicting a young artist crowned by Minerva
Vignette depicting a young artist crowned by Minerva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785095/vignette-depicting-young-artist-crowned-minervaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leaf pattern mobile wallpaper, editable illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage leaf pattern mobile wallpaper, editable illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8902641/png-aesthetic-background-android-wallpaperView license
Hannibal Sehested by Johan Frederik Clemens
Hannibal Sehested by Johan Frederik Clemens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921484/hannibal-sehested-johan-frederik-clemensFree Image from public domain license
Gardening hobby kit, editable design
Gardening hobby kit, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704191/gardening-hobby-kit-editable-designView license
Ulrik Frederik Gyldenløve by Johan Frederik Clemens
Ulrik Frederik Gyldenløve by Johan Frederik Clemens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921380/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Farewell poster template
Farewell poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487199/farewell-poster-templateView license
Julianehøj by Johan Frederik Clemens
Julianehøj by Johan Frederik Clemens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923665/julianehoj-johan-frederik-clemensFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leaf pattern mobile wallpaper, editable illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage leaf pattern mobile wallpaper, editable illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8903503/png-aesthetic-background-android-wallpaperView license
Ludvig Holberg's sarcophagus in Sorø
Ludvig Holberg's sarcophagus in Sorø
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8785041/ludvig-holbergs-sarcophagus-soroFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic leaf pattern iPhone wallpaper, editable illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic leaf pattern iPhone wallpaper, editable illustration by Pierre Joseph Redouté. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8908950/png-aesthetic-background-android-wallpaperView license
Daniel Rantzau by Johan Frederik Clemens
Daniel Rantzau by Johan Frederik Clemens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921490/daniel-rantzau-johan-frederik-clemensFree Image from public domain license