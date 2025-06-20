rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Road to Golgotha by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Save
Edit Image
modern christianpublic domain oil paintingfacepersonartvintagepublic domainroad
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
The Black Prophet.Prophets Opus II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The Black Prophet.Prophets Opus II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922428/the-black-prophetprophets-opusFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView license
Figure composition with back edges by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Figure composition with back edges by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922159/figure-composition-with-back-edgesFree Image from public domain license
Believe poster template, editable text and design
Believe poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601608/believe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Creation of Eve. by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The Creation of Eve. by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920761/the-creation-eveFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template
Sunday service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView license
Figure study and lot with buildings, probably the "Den Fries" exhibition building, Copenhagen.Also list of the artist's…
Figure study and lot with buildings, probably the "Den Fries" exhibition building, Copenhagen.Also list of the artist's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919285/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView license
Dante. Prophets, Opus I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Dante. Prophets, Opus I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922205/danteprophets-opusFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram story template
Sunday service Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView license
The Quay, Bandol by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The Quay, Bandol by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922201/the-quaybandolFree Image from public domain license
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
Renaissance fair Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Cemetery Road in Toledo by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Cemetery Road in Toledo by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921502/cemetery-road-toledoFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Composition by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Composition by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922055/compositionFree Image from public domain license
Holy mass Instagram story template
Holy mass Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView license
The thick palm. View from Villefranche by Jens Adolf Jerichau
The thick palm. View from Villefranche by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924836/the-thick-palmview-from-villefrancheFree Image from public domain license
The last supper Instagram post template
The last supper Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView license
Crucifixion I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Crucifixion I by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920907/crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView license
Crucifixion II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
Crucifixion II by Jens Adolf Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920921/crucifixionFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
Last supper history flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
Notes, about i.a.the beauty, as well as pasted canvas with mathematical formulas, ornament and painted frame with bow
Notes, about i.a.the beauty, as well as pasted canvas with mathematical formulas, ornament and painted frame with bow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762590/photo-image-book-frame-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Description and color specifications for painting with Dante and Beatrice
Description and color specifications for painting with Dante and Beatrice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762706/description-and-color-specifications-for-painting-with-dante-and-beatriceFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template
Sunday service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Pasted photo of Michelangelo's Cumaea, the Sistine Chapel, as well as a painted frame
Pasted photo of Michelangelo's Cumaea, the Sistine Chapel, as well as a painted frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762562/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
Last supper history poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Study after the artist's own painting "Dante (prophets, opus 1)", 1912-13
Study after the artist's own painting "Dante (prophets, opus 1)", 1912-13
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762513/study-after-the-artists-own-painting-dante-prophets-opus-1-1912-13Free Image from public domain license
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
Believe in god Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Composition study with i.a.two hovering angels
Composition study with i.a.two hovering angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762869/composition-study-with-iatwo-hovering-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Holy week poster template, editable text and design
Holy week poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602854/holy-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Notes and sketch of a head
Notes and sketch of a head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762671/notes-and-sketch-headFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Composition study with winged horse (Pegasus?) and composition with three figures, two seated and one standing
Composition study with winged horse (Pegasus?) and composition with three figures, two seated and one standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762504/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain license
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
Christianity course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Diagram, probably a representation of the orbits of celestial bodies, notes on the study of the stars and the moon and on…
Diagram, probably a representation of the orbits of celestial bodies, notes on the study of the stars and the moon and on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762599/photo-image-stars-book-moonFree Image from public domain license
Last supper history email header template, editable design
Last supper history email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272895/last-supper-history-email-header-template-editable-designView license
Timetables with i.a.various artist and place names as well as two charts with city names
Timetables with i.a.various artist and place names as well as two charts with city names
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762862/photo-image-public-domain-city-drawingFree Image from public domain license