Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemodern christianpublic domain oil paintingfacepersonartvintagepublic domainroadThe Road to Golgotha by Jens Adolf JerichauOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 997 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4686 x 3892 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView licenseThe Black Prophet.Prophets Opus II by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922428/the-black-prophetprophets-opusFree Image from public domain licenseIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseFigure composition with back edges by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922159/figure-composition-with-back-edgesFree Image from public domain licenseBelieve poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601608/believe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Creation of Eve. by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920761/the-creation-eveFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770136/sunday-service-poster-templateView licenseFigure study and lot with buildings, probably the "Den Fries" exhibition building, Copenhagen.Also list of the artist's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919285/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseDante. Prophets, Opus I by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922205/danteprophets-opusFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049985/sunday-service-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Quay, Bandol by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922201/the-quaybandolFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance fair Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686098/renaissance-fair-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseCemetery Road in Toledo by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921502/cemetery-road-toledoFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770143/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseComposition by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922055/compositionFree Image from public domain licenseHoly mass Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050043/holy-mass-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe thick palm. View from Villefranche by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924836/the-thick-palmview-from-villefrancheFree Image from public domain licenseThe last supper Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171752/the-last-supper-instagram-post-templateView licenseCrucifixion I by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920907/crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseMother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView licenseCrucifixion II by Jens Adolf Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920921/crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseNotes, about i.a.the beauty, as well as pasted canvas with mathematical formulas, ornament and painted frame with bowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762590/photo-image-book-frame-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView licenseDescription and color specifications for painting with Dante and Beatricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762706/description-and-color-specifications-for-painting-with-dante-and-beatriceFree Image from public domain licenseSunday service blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770176/sunday-service-blog-banner-templateView licensePasted photo of Michelangelo's Cumaea, the Sistine Chapel, as well as a painted framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762562/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272547/last-supper-history-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseStudy after the artist's own painting "Dante (prophets, opus 1)", 1912-13https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762513/study-after-the-artists-own-painting-dante-prophets-opus-1-1912-13Free Image from public domain licenseBelieve in god Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686207/believe-god-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseComposition study with i.a.two hovering angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762869/composition-study-with-iatwo-hovering-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseHoly week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602854/holy-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNotes and sketch of a headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762671/notes-and-sketch-headFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseComposition study with winged horse (Pegasus?) and composition with three figures, two seated and one standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762504/image-horse-animal-bookFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity course poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601283/christianity-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDiagram, probably a representation of the orbits of celestial bodies, notes on the study of the stars and the moon and on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762599/photo-image-stars-book-moonFree Image from public domain licenseLast supper history email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272895/last-supper-history-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseTimetables with i.a.various artist and place names as well as two charts with city nameshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762862/photo-image-public-domain-city-drawingFree Image from public domain license