Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagevanitasbaroquevanitas still lifebaroque artbaroque paintingpublic domain oil paintingvintage baroque artstill life paintingTrompe l'oeil with Studio Wall and Vanitas Still Life by Cornelis Norbertus GysbrechtsOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 944 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3118 x 3965 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDay of the Dead Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906620/day-the-dead-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrompe l'oeil. by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920960/trompe-loeil-cornelis-norbertus-gysbrechtsFree Image from public domain licenseTattoo studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906622/tattoo-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTrompe l'oeil. by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920956/trompe-loeil-cornelis-norbertus-gysbrechtsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseBoard wall with musical instruments.Trompe l'oeil by Franciscus Gijsbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920489/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseTrompe l'oeil with a meal piece with a beautiful vessel by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924421/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseTrompe l'oeil with a wall of letters with Christian V's proclamation by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922270/photo-image-face-art-collageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrompe l'oeil with pistols by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921496/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseTrompe l'oeil with Christian V's equipment for parforce hunting by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921519/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrompe l'Oeil. by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920760/trompe-loeil-cornelis-norbertus-gysbrechtsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseTrompe l'oeil with dead duck and hunting implements by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922773/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrompe l'oeil with trumpet, celestial globe and Frederik III's proclamation by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923788/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrompe l'oeil of a Letter Rack with Proclamation by Frederik III by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920793/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTrompe l'oeil.Cabinet from the artist's studio by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924578/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseTrompe l'oeil with riding whip and briefcase by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920104/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn open art chamber cabinet with Hercules group and other art chamber objects by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921525/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStill Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823921/png-alexej-von-jawlensky-art-artworkView licenseTrompe l'oeil.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724864/trompe-loeilFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border black background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072888/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseTrompe l'oeil with violin, sheet music and recorder by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922267/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseTrompe l'oeil with falconry bag and other equipment for falconry by Cornelis Norbertus Gysbrechtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922427/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseA still-life piece on which, among other things, a bird of paradise can be seenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799240/still-life-piece-which-among-other-things-bird-paradise-can-seenFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCut-Out Trompe l'Oeil Easel with Fruit Piecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745202/cut-out-trompe-loeil-easel-with-fruit-pieceFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVarious Objects (c. 1785) by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792240/various-objects-c-1785-louis-leopold-boillyFree Image from public domain license