rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Virgin and Child with the Saints Catherine and Barbara by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Save
Edit Image
lucas cranachangelcherubrenaissancerenaissance paintingangels public domainjewelrypublic domain renaissance
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506521/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
The Elector Frederic the Wise of Saxony (1463-1525) with the Saints Ursula (left) and Genevieve (right) by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
The Elector Frederic the Wise of Saxony (1463-1525) with the Saints Ursula (left) and Genevieve (right) by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923576/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable design
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9444866/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Mary with the child and little Johannes by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
Mary with the child and little Johannes by Lucas Cranach d.Æ
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924523/mary-with-the-child-and-little-johannesFree Image from public domain license
Ancient Greek Museum ticket template, editable design
Ancient Greek Museum ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710194/ancient-greek-museum-ticket-template-editable-designView license
Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (16th century) by Copy after Lucas Cranach the elder
Mystic Marriage of Saint Catherine (16th century) by Copy after Lucas Cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150162/image-angels-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15179052/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView license
Virgin and Child, 1527 – 1530 by lucas cranach the elder
Virgin and Child, 1527 – 1530 by lucas cranach the elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18979681/virgin-and-child-1527-1530-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable design
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632585/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Lucas Cranach's The Martyrdom of Saint Barbara (1510) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Lucas Cranach's The Martyrdom of Saint Barbara (1510) famous painting. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984468/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
The Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…
The Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924612/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506536/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
Saint Anne and the Virgin with the Child by Lucas Cranach the Elder
Saint Anne and the Virgin with the Child by Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984482/saint-anne-and-the-virgin-with-the-child-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072791/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saint Gaetano kneeling, looking up at the Virgin and the infant Christ seated on a cloud amid cherubs; cherubs holding a…
Saint Gaetano kneeling, looking up at the Virgin and the infant Christ seated on a cloud amid cherubs; cherubs holding a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13994085/image-cloud-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cherub, aesthetic crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage cherub, aesthetic crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080409/editable-vintage-cherub-aesthetic-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lucas Cranach's The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (1540) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. l. Digitally…
Lucas Cranach's The Rest on the Flight into Egypt (1540) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. l. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984375/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178569/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView license
Madonna and Child with St. Nicholas of Bari and a Bishop Saint (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Italian
Madonna and Child with St. Nicholas of Bari and a Bishop Saint (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149696/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178730/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView license
recto: Mary holding Christ child, both looking down, in ULC; St. Catherine at right in LRQ; man in bishop's hat reading…
recto: Mary holding Christ child, both looking down, in ULC; St. Catherine at right in LRQ; man in bishop's hat reading…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7465672/image-christ-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable design
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632587/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Stehender Knabenakt mit umgehängtem Tuch, ca. 1590 by luca cambiaso
Stehender Knabenakt mit umgehängtem Tuch, ca. 1590 by luca cambiaso
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948013/stehender-knabenakt-mit-umgehangtem-tuch-ca-1590-luca-cambiasoFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable design
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799105/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Saint Barbara by Lucas Cranach the Elder
Saint Barbara by Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9984483/saint-barbara-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vintage cherubs digital marketing illustration transparent background editable design
PNG Vintage cherubs digital marketing illustration transparent background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799082/png-adult-cartoon-cherubsView license
Virgin Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1483 (Renaissance)) by Andrea della Robbia and Workshop of Andrea della Robbia
Virgin Adoring the Christ Child (ca. 1483 (Renaissance)) by Andrea della Robbia and Workshop of Andrea della Robbia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149515/image-christ-border-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178704/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView license
Christ on the Cross Between the Virgin and Saint John (c. 1502) by Lucas Cranach the Elder
Christ on the Cross Between the Virgin and Saint John (c. 1502) by Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988378/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080386/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Female Martyr with Angels (Saint Catherine of Alexandria?), ca. 1523 – 1524 by parmigianino
Female Martyr with Angels (Saint Catherine of Alexandria?), ca. 1523 – 1524 by parmigianino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981752/image-person-art-renaissance-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505148/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
Lucas Cranach's Cupid complaining to Venus (1525) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
Lucas Cranach's Cupid complaining to Venus (1525) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984430/illustration-image-tree-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Editable vintage cupid design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504935/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView license
The penance of St John Chrysostom. (1509) by Lucas Cranach the Elder
The penance of St John Chrysostom. (1509) by Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9838756/the-penance-john-chrysostom-1509-lucas-cranach-the-elderFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080365/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Holy Family, six persons
The Holy Family, six persons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769462/the-holy-family-six-personsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage cherub, aesthetic crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage cherub, aesthetic crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9070394/editable-vintage-cherub-aesthetic-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Holy Family with the Young St. John the Baptist, St. John the Evangelist, and a Donor (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Luca…
The Holy Family with the Young St. John the Baptist, St. John the Evangelist, and a Donor (ca. 1510 (Renaissance)) by Luca…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149992/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license