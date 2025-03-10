Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imageprimulamaria sibylla merianenvelopepublic domain herb gardenmid centuryherbsprimula paintingvintage gardeningPrimula ×pubescens (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 803 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4821 x 7208 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licensePrimula vulgaris (large-flowered cowslip);Primula ×pubescens (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921893/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrimula veris (hollow-necked cow primrose);Caltha palustris (meadow sedge);Corydalis cava (hollow-rooted larkspur) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921214/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView licensePrimula ×polyantha (?);Primula veris (?) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921792/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705409/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921454/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921632/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseHesperis matronalis (common evening star) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921939/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseF Champenois background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686249/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licensePolemonium caeruleum (common Jacob's ladder);Lotus tetragonolobus (asparagus pea) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921445/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseViburnum opulus (common snowball);Jasminum officinale (Jasmine);Cytisus scoparius (common broom) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921790/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWorkshop poster template, aesthetic beige editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18289460/workshop-poster-template-aesthetic-beige-editable-designView licenseCardamine pratensis (cress);Campanula rotundifolia (?) (little bell);Silene vulgaris (?) (bladder moth) by Maria Sibylla…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921892/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670931/picture-frame-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseAnemone hepatica (blue anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921832/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseRanunculus illyricus (steppe buttercup);Anemone nemorosa (white anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921567/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWooden picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14094857/wooden-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseLunaria annua (Judas money);Doronicum pardalianches (heartleaf chamois root);Adonis vernalis (spring adonis) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921831/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseJasminum odoratissimum (house jasmine);Punica granatum (pomegranate) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921448/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame, editable realistic wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909701/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView licenseRanunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921618/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202696/grow-your-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCalendula officinalis (garden marigold) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921201/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable Japandi living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895410/photo-frame-mockup-editable-japandi-living-room-wallView licenseMirabilis jalapa (miracle flower);Bellis perennis (common daisy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922417/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910069/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-living-room-wallView licenseAmaranthus cruentus (red amaranth);Jacobaea maritima (grey leaf);Clematis integrifolia (blue perennial clematis) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922348/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHerbs Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932701/herbs-facebook-post-templateView licenseSaponaria officinalis (common soapwort);Convolvulus tricolor (maiden skirt);Helianthus (?) (sunflower species) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922255/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891138/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-living-room-wallView licenseRosa hemisphaerica (sulphur yellow rose);Rosa ×alba (white rose) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921535/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13916189/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseCrocus angustifolius (Balkan crocus);Crocus versicolor (alpine crocus);Crocus vernus (?) (spring crocus) by Maria Sibylla…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921925/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license