Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageengravingfacepersonartvintagefurniturepublic domainclothingThe wedding at Leiren by Johann Gottlieb FriedrichOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3573 x 4556 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe doctor in Nød-Fald by Johann Gottlieb Friedrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921272/the-doctor-nod-faldFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14907635/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseVignette for H. Niemeyer "Biblical Characteristics"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760162/vignette-for-niemeyer-biblical-characteristicsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for "Catechism for All People"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760471/illustration-for-catechism-for-all-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVignette for H. Niemeyer "Biblical Characteristics"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760204/vignette-for-niemeyer-biblical-characteristicsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVignette for H. Niemeyer "Biblical Characteristics"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760302/vignette-for-niemeyer-biblical-characteristicsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901184/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseIllustration for "Catechism for All People"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760219/illustration-for-catechism-for-all-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for "Catechism for All People"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760179/illustration-for-catechism-for-all-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVignette for "Copenhagen's Description"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760412/vignette-for-copenhagens-descriptionFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseIllustration for "Catechism for All People"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760164/illustration-for-catechism-for-all-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900971/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseIllustration for "Catechism for All People"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760068/illustration-for-catechism-for-all-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseStartup meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914870/startup-meetingView licenseIllustration for "Catechism for All People"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760028/illustration-for-catechism-for-all-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900958/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseVignette for H. Niemeyer "Biblical Characteristics"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760351/vignette-for-niemeyer-biblical-characteristicsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage education editable collage element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589492/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView licenseFlowers in a glass, a rose, earrings, etc. by Elias Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921914/flowers-glass-rose-earrings-etcFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900954/happy-woman-working-homeView licensePrincess Charlotte Amaliehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760434/princess-charlotte-amalieFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA commoner and wife standing opposite each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8788378/commoner-and-wife-standing-opposite-each-otherFree Image from public domain licenseLiterature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478921/literature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQueen Sophie Amaliehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758836/queen-sophie-amalieFree Image from public domain licenseBusinesswoman motivating her team members in a meetinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900924/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView licenseJohanne Louise Heiberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746417/johanne-louise-heibergFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseCard players.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746795/card-playersFree Image from public domain licenseHR Businesswoman png sticker, vector illustration transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256638/businesswoman-png-sticker-vector-illustration-transparent-backgroundView licenseAn altar adorned with garlands, between clubshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791761/altar-adorned-with-garlands-between-clubsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman working at homehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900976/happy-woman-working-homeView licenseTwo illustrations.TVconversing gentlemen and t.h.two men in medieval costumes on a cliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762853/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license