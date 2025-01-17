Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolor bluevintage illustrationfreedomfacepersoncrossartwatercolourThe genius of justice.Drawing for the marble relief on the Freedom Pillar by Johannes WiedeweltOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1194 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2468 x 2455 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206694/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView license"The Atlanteans" by Johannes Wiedewelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921317/the-atlanteans-johannes-wiedeweltFree Image from public domain licensePeace dove poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713483/png-1970-animal-artView license"East and North Sea Association" by Johannes Wiedewelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924082/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePlan for success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14267320/plan-for-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Sermon on the Mount.Draft for lost relief for the Marble Church (the gables above the corner windows) by Johannes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924667/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseAurora.Draft for pediment relief on Harsdorff's mansion, Kgs.Nytorvhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782445/auroradraft-for-pediment-relief-harsdorffs-mansion-kgsnytorvFree Image from public domain licenseRefugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944142/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license"NIGRINUS. Lucianus Vol. 1" by Johannes Wiedewelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923564/nigrinus-lucianus-vol-johannes-wiedeweltFree Image from public domain licenseRefugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944175/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView license"Gindanische Quinder. Herodotius Lib. IV"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782456/gindanische-quinder-herodotius-lib-ivFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare product poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826859/png-1970-animal-artView licenseDraft for the title vignette for a nautical chart (with the text: Pass Kaart over Kattegattet, edition of Søkortarkivet 1799)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817839/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRefugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944665/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseDraft for the upper part of the grave marker at Assisten's cemeteryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818351/draft-for-the-upper-part-the-grave-marker-assistens-cemeteryFree Image from public domain licenseRefugee rights, woman protesting remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944685/refugee-rights-woman-protesting-remix-editable-designView licenseMadonna with Child by Johannes Wiedewelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923393/madonna-with-child-johannes-wiedeweltFree Image from public domain licensePeace, love & freedom quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686010/peace-love-freedom-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseVenus, seated in the clouds, embraces Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791083/venus-seated-the-clouds-embraces-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12477998/world-freedom-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Quies / Augustin de C.D. Libr: 4.c.16" by Johannes Wiedewelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924657/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452008/world-freedom-day-instagram-post-templateView license"Silenus/ Virgil. Bucolia Ecloga 6."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818509/silenus-virgil-bucolia-ecloga-6Free Image from public domain licenseCourage & success quote blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596724/courage-success-quote-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNude bent over woman (drunk) with empty wine jughttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817856/nude-bent-over-woman-drunk-with-empty-wine-jugFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729303/summer-quote-instagram-story-templateView license"Brother Cornelii Adrian's Method of Absolution and Discipline = Order./ J.L. Gottefriidi Chronica. p. 908."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCelebrate freedom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787709/celebrate-freedom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNaked male figure with drinking horn, standing with one leg on pillar or.Eq.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817648/naked-male-figure-with-drinking-horn-standing-with-one-leg-pillar-oreqFree Image from public domain licenseChief librarian poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545125/chief-librarian-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"M. Curius Dentatus despises the gifts of the Samnite Gesants./ Plutarch: in vita. Caton Censoris."https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782470/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWinter quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612489/winter-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseElephanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818561/elephantFree Image from public domain licenseReligious freedom quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632018/religious-freedom-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseTitle vignette to Snorri Sturleson (ed. G. Schiøning): Heimskringla, Vol.I, 1778https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817847/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with drawbridge and ruin in moonlighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782280/landscape-with-drawbridge-and-ruin-moonlightFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseThey have flown away by Francisco Goyahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922004/they-have-flown-away-francisco-goyaFree Image from public domain license