Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagepublic domainpaintingphotoengravingThe most active of the 3000 Veriers by Gerhard Ludvig LahdeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 882 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3817 x 5196 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Fire of the Tower of the Church of Our Ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736022/the-fire-the-tower-the-church-our-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseLe Gastronome aprés dinner by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921264/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBenjamin George Sporonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760049/benjamin-george-sporonFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTerpsichore and Calliopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763177/terpsichore-and-calliopeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of the painter A. Graffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816485/portrait-the-painter-graffFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAntique friezehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760185/antique-friezeFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTerpsichore and Calliope by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921941/terpsichore-and-calliope-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTest sheet with five female headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815432/test-sheet-with-five-female-headsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe title vignette for Chr.E. V. Schulge: "Physical musings [...]"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815682/the-title-vignette-for-chre-schulge-physical-musingsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMuthvolle Vertheidigung eines Russenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760182/muthvolle-vertheidigung-eines-russenFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSample leaf with three male headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763139/sample-leaf-with-three-male-headsFree Image from public domain licenseAscension day editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePortrait of Queen Margarethahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761929/portrait-queen-margarethaFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseOve Mallinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759895/ove-mallingFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license24 hours in the capitalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8759981/hours-the-capitalFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA praying woman, one of three tondoving nightshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763034/praying-woman-one-three-tondoving-nightsFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable torn paper photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12426370/customizable-torn-paper-photo-collageView licensePortrait of I. C. Todehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815534/portrait-todeFree Image from public domain licenseInner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTerpsichore and Calliopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816278/terpsichore-and-calliopeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseTerpsichore and Calliopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815824/terpsichore-and-calliopeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Queen Margarethahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762997/portrait-queen-margarethaFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseTerpsichore and Calliopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762894/terpsichore-and-calliopeFree Image from public domain license