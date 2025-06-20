rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Comedy House.Proposal for facade by Caspar Frederik Harsdorff
Save
Edit Image
buildingbuilding sketchartwatercolourvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawings
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ground plan of the auditorium in the Comedy House
Ground plan of the auditorium in the Comedy House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815013/ground-plan-the-auditorium-the-comedy-houseFree Image from public domain license
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Working drawing for the RoyalRebuilding of the theater in 1792
Working drawing for the RoyalRebuilding of the theater in 1792
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814053/working-drawing-for-the-royalrebuilding-the-theater-1792Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Leaf with architecture.Details from Peschiers Gård
Leaf with architecture.Details from Peschiers Gård
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749882/leaf-with-architecturedetails-from-peschiers-gardFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Comedy House.Facade
The Comedy House.Facade
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921449/the-comedy-housefacadeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325555/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Draft for a Catafalque by Fr.5.tes Death 14 Jan.1766
Draft for a Catafalque by Fr.5.tes Death 14 Jan.1766
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746884/draft-for-catafalque-fr5tes-death-jan1766Free Image from public domain license
Floating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView license
The one short wall. Draft for decoration of the Hall of Knights by Nicolai Abildgaard
The one short wall. Draft for decoration of the Hall of Knights by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924069/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Royal Theater Facade by Caspar Frederik Harsdorff
The Royal Theater Facade by Caspar Frederik Harsdorff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920905/the-royaltheater-facadeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357265/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
King Christian VI
King Christian VI
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757938/king-christianFree Image from public domain license
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A city sport. Academic project by Caspar Frederik Harsdorff
A city sport. Academic project by Caspar Frederik Harsdorff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921848/city-sportacademic-projectFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women driving, editable vintage building collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349195/png-aesthetic-blue-cashView license
The Freedom Support seen from the Frederiksberg side.
The Freedom Support seen from the Frederiksberg side.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795250/the-freedom-support-seen-from-the-frederiksberg-sideFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357225/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prospect from Frederiksberg garden by the castle and the Temple of Apis
Prospect from Frederiksberg garden by the castle and the Temple of Apis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794444/prospect-from-frederiksberg-garden-the-castle-and-the-temple-apisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage architecture illustrations Pinterest banner
Vintage architecture illustrations Pinterest banner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447473/vintage-architecture-illustrations-pinterest-bannerView license
The RoyalTheater 1874. The facade towards Kgs. Nytorv by Jens Vilhelm Dahlerup
The RoyalTheater 1874. The facade towards Kgs. Nytorv by Jens Vilhelm Dahlerup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920716/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740474/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Draft for the Gandil tombstone, at Assistens cemetery.The facade with a sarcophagus, on which a relief with a man, woman and…
Draft for the Gandil tombstone, at Assistens cemetery.The facade with a sarcophagus, on which a relief with a man, woman and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924732/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage png, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage png, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357235/aesthetic-farm-collage-png-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Street party.Civitella
Street party.Civitella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773470/street-partycivitellaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311357/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView license
De grote Pagode te Chalembron, India (1774) by Carel Frederik Reimer
De grote Pagode te Chalembron, India (1774) by Carel Frederik Reimer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13788862/grote-pagode-chalembron-india-1774-carel-frederik-reimerFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman driving png, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman driving png, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346526/victorian-woman-driving-png-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
SS Giovanni e Paolo, Rome
SS Giovanni e Paolo, Rome
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792396/giovanni-paolo-romeFree Image from public domain license
Editable book mockup, flat lay design
Editable book mockup, flat lay design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10637940/editable-book-mockup-flat-lay-designView license
Portrait of Carsten Niebuhr in Arabic dress
Portrait of Carsten Niebuhr in Arabic dress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728836/portrait-carsten-niebuhr-arabic-dressFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Farmhouse and street love by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Farmhouse and street love by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921940/farmhouse-and-street-love-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473313/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
The explanation on the mountain
The explanation on the mountain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8793450/the-explanation-the-mountainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor aesthetic town, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473315/watercolor-aesthetic-town-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Osteri at Ponte Salare
Osteri at Ponte Salare
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794537/osteri-ponte-salareFree Image from public domain license