A bed with hangings. Study for the picture "Niels Ebbesen and Count Gert" exhibited 1868 by Carl Bloch
Art Nouveau blog banner template, editable text
Outline for "A bed with suspension" on recto
Adele Bloch-Bauer editable background, Gustav Klimt's artwork remixed by rawpixel
Sleeping Woman (Alma Bloch)
Art & History class blog banner template, editable text
View from a loggia
Adele Bloch-Bauer iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Draft of the etching "Christ healing a lamb", 1881
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Study for Samson's legs for the museum's picture "Samson among the Philistines" (kms830)
Reading & book quote blog banner template
Adoration of the Shepherds by Carl Bloch
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Girl carries tray into hall
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
The young man and Death
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Draft of the etching "The Young Man and Death"
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Studies for the museum's painting "Jairi datter" (kms835)
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Sketch for "Jairi daughter" and drapery sketch
Gustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Studies for the museum's painting "Jairi datter" (kms835)
Introducung baby Facebook post template
Studies for the museum's painting "Jairi datter" (kms835)
Adele Bloch-Bauer portrait, vintage woman painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
The repentant Peter.Preparation for etching from 1882
Gustav Klimt's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set , remixed by rawpixel
Studies for the museum's painting "Jairi datter" (kms835)
Gustav Klimt's famous painting collage element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
A monk's cell
Gustav Klimt's frame, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Drawing of a monk and various sketches and pencil drawings
Editable vintage postage stamp, Gustav Klimt's famous painting set , remixed by rawpixel
Niels Ebbesen visits a poor wife on the way to Randers, the morning after Count Gert's death
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Trees on a hillside
Gustav Klimt's gold frame element, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Jairi Daughter
