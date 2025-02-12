Edit ImageCrop18SaveSaveEdit Imagedancewoman dancing1811adultwoman's faceengravingdancingpublic domain vintage engravingMadame Schall as Nina by Gerhard Ludvig LahdeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 964 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3728 x 4639 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDance performance iPhone wallpaper, editable entertainment remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314388/dance-performance-iphone-wallpaper-editable-entertainment-remix-designView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No. 2 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920908/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDance show, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8072621/dance-show-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.3 by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919274/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737257/biography-fallen-girlno3Free Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Three Graces background, musical theatre collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832316/png-collage-colorful-colourView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737177/biography-fallen-girlno1Free Image from public domain licenseEditable dance performance, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314387/editable-dance-performance-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737235/biography-fallen-girlno1Free Image from public domain licenseThree Graces women dancing sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152877/three-graces-women-dancing-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737281/biography-fallen-girlno2Free Image from public domain licenseWoman in a fluffy sweater hopping with high heels remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14943865/woman-fluffy-sweater-hopping-with-high-heels-remixView licenseMarie Cathrine Preisler's memorialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760174/marie-cathrine-preislers-memorialFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Three Graces, musical theatre collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832319/png-collage-colorful-colourView licenseBiography of a fallen girl.No.3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737915/biography-fallen-girlno3Free Image from public domain licenseDance hobby sticker, mixed media editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705076/dance-hobby-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView licenseGeorg Nielsen's memorialhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760239/georg-nielsens-memorialFree Image from public domain licenseRaphael's Three Graces iPhone wallpaper, musical theatre collage, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832324/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-backgroundView licenseAccurate profile of the King and Queen of England and the unhappy King and Queen of Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763113/image-plant-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIt’s Girls’ Night Out! Instagram post template, editable girly designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18804651/its-girls-night-out-instagram-post-template-editable-girly-designView licenseTest sheet with five female headshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815432/test-sheet-with-five-female-headsFree Image from public domain licenseDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTerpsichore and Calliope by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921941/terpsichore-and-calliope-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseColorful Victorian women, vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695821/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseQueen Sophia Friderika with the crown princehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762877/queen-sophia-friderika-with-the-crown-princeFree Image from public domain licensePart mix, lifestyle 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176881/part-mix-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseA painter (Juel) at his easelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762856/painter-juel-his-easelFree Image from public domain licensePart mix, lifestyle 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9176858/part-mix-lifestyle-remix-editable-designView licenseOval vignette with two boys and a lady in a foresthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749497/oval-vignette-with-two-boys-and-lady-forestFree Image from public domain licenseListening to music, blue color, 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205732/listening-music-blue-color-remix-editable-designView license"The Innkeeper"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740248/the-innkeeperFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWaiting girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737232/waiting-girlFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTitle page with vignette for the collection of portraits of deserving Danish menhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761725/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDance music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466591/dance-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Golden Horns by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921075/the-golden-horns-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam & cherub png, illustration by Michelangelo Buonarroti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12719897/png-adult-angel-artView licenseFisher Bitch by Gerhard Ludvig Lahdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923706/fisher-bitch-gerhard-ludvig-lahdeFree Image from public domain license