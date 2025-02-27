Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagematthiola incanamaria sibylla merianmatthiolawinter flowerswinter patterns vintageherb vintagebotanical vintage herbsmid centuryMatthiola incana (winter nightshade);Erysimum cheiri (golden lacquer) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 769 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5025 x 7846 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseTitle page.Flower wreath by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920550/title-pageflower-wreath-maria-sibylla-merianFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921443/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable red rose border, Art Nouveau green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624648/editable-red-rose-border-art-nouveau-green-backgroundView licenseRosa gallica (apothecary rose);Rosa (?) (rose) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920552/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wall mockup, minimal interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508823/editable-wall-mockup-minimal-interior-designView licenseRanunculus illyricus (steppe buttercup);Anemone nemorosa (white anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921567/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePink ornament frame background, editable leafy patterned background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686686/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921296/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau red rose border, editable green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694096/art-nouveau-red-rose-border-editable-green-backgroundView licenseSilene chalcedonica (burning love);Dianthus barbatus (student carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920682/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic laundry room editable mockup, home interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680379/aesthetic-laundry-room-editable-mockup-home-interiorView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922253/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical wall editable mockup, tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399959/botanical-wall-editable-mockup-tropical-designView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922307/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreen luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695707/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922162/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePink background, editable floral frame drawing design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687147/pink-background-editable-floral-frame-drawing-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921442/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral botanical design elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498816/vintage-floral-botanical-design-elements-editable-element-setView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922185/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical floral collage, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498660/vintage-botanical-floral-collage-editable-element-setView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921289/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wall mockup, mid-century interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7508636/editable-wall-mockup-mid-century-interior-designView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922261/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreen luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686482/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921260/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ornament frame background, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8546503/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseLilium martagon (wreath lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921562/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral ornament frame background, gold luxury design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686423/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922196/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921391/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626324/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseSilene coronaria (crown limewort) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921295/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady sticker, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672778/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseRosa ×centifolia (centifolia rose);Rosa gallica versicolor ('Rosa Mundi') by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920548/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699019/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseRanunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921618/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license