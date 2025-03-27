rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A frigate seen from the stern by C.W. Eckersberg
Save
Edit Image
sailboatshipboat paintingsketcheckersbergpublic domain sailboatsdanish paintingvintage illustration boat
Pirate party Instagram post template, editable text
Pirate party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11994024/pirate-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate with all sails set in a calm sea view by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923372/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Floats your boat Instagram post template
Floats your boat Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572514/floats-your-boat-instagram-post-templateView license
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
A chase sailing for a blur and a frigate alike by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923350/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199406/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
A lootsbaad and a Danish frigate ship for a blur by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923451/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remix
3D sailing ship on the ocean editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458649/sailing-ship-the-ocean-editable-remixView license
A Danish warship under sail, seen from the leeward side by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish warship under sail, seen from the leeward side by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924529/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890112/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Swedish frigate with rigged mainsail under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923458/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867643/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish frigate lying in reverse by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923558/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10379442/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Two warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberg
Two warships in battle (the English frigate Shannon and the American frigate Chesapeak?) by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921644/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866139/watercolor-sailboat-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
A schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
A schooner running down a pursuing frigate by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923308/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890057/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberg
A Russian frigate at anchor by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923828/russian-frigate-anchor-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867839/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish Orlog ship, to be seen to windward with a side wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923241/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888807/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Three Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberg
Three Russian ships of the line. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920768/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888925/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish galease, to be seen in lee, with crosswinds by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924729/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866556/watercolor-sailboat-editable-remix-designView license
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
Two Russian liners saluting by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922433/two-russian-liners-saluting-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867754/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish naval ship at anchor in a quiet morning by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923453/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968900/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
A frigate and some other ships cruising by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9968675/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberg
A brig sailing.Illustration for "Linear perspective", Plate IXb by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921691/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10890086/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
The 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
The 84-Gun Danish Warship "Queen Marie" in the Sound by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923624/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866362/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
The liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberg
The liner Danmark in the fleet's lease before the mast is installed. by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921594/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor sailboat mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888867/watercolor-sailboat-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
A galease for - and an English barque ship under the wind by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923385/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
Seafood menu poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9964696/seafood-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
A Danish orlog ship at anchor, drying its ships by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923340/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license