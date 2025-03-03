Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageportraitsketch portraitportrait womanpencil drawing sketchfacepersonartvintageThe artist's sister Elisabeth. Profile t.v.Braids Hairstyle by Kristian ZahrtmannOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 958 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3746 x 4693 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDreamer poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868042/dreamer-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe artist's sister Elizabeth.3/4 profile to the righthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773380/the-artists-sister-elizabeth34-profile-the-rightFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic portraits Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230265/realistic-portraits-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWoman with Bornholm headgear.Profile t.v and from the neckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773178/woman-with-bornholm-headgearprofile-tv-and-from-the-neckFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic portraits Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230264/realistic-portraits-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe artist's mother seatedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773156/the-artists-mother-seatedFree Image from public domain licenseRealistic portraits blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9230099/realistic-portraits-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseHead of wife with non-Bornholm headdresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773655/head-wife-with-non-bornholm-headdressFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseVarious drafts: a bride decorating;a burial?;people leaving a church?;a seated manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772953/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseSheet with four framed drafts of first Leonora Christine pictures (1869-70).In the middle a figure drawinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772961/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseThe artist's sister, Elizabeth Zahrtmann, readinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773525/the-artists-sister-elizabeth-zahrtmann-readingFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538477/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMarie Grubbe, shortly after the divorce from Ulrik Frederik Gyldenløve.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727305/marie-grubbe-shortly-after-the-divorce-from-ulrik-frederik-gyldenloveFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519578/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSheet with three framed drafts of the first Leonora Christine pictures as well as a flower studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773607/image-flower-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman looking at mirror line art, self obsessionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8559384/woman-looking-mirror-line-art-self-obsessionView licenseThe artist's sister Elisabeth.Profile t.v.Braid hairstylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773249/the-artists-sister-elisabethprofile-tvbraid-hairstyleFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542269/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseReclining female figure, including persons drinkinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773606/reclining-female-figure-including-persons-drinkingFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542266/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseElisabeth Zahrtmann, the artist's sister, readinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800412/elisabeth-zahrtmann-the-artists-sister-readingFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538481/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseMother Thulehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8767010/mother-thuleFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504286/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseAn Interior from the Past Century.Scene from the Court of Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750513/interior-from-the-past-centuryscene-from-the-court-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseMother Thule by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921352/mother-thuleFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868569/inspirational-quote-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLeonora Christina in Maribo Monastery by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923121/leonora-christina-maribo-monasteryFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564903/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseQueen Kristina in Palazzo Corsinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811423/queen-kristina-palazzo-corsiniFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeonora Christina in prison by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922371/leonora-christina-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeonora Christina is examined in prison by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922894/leonora-christina-examined-prisonFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537061/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeonora Christina in Blue Tower by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921521/leonora-christina-blue-towerFree Image from public domain license