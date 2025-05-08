Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagefritz petzholdtgarden public domain paintingvintage architecture illustrationsketch house watercolorbuilding drawingpublic domain artistshouse vintage illustration public domainwatercolor housesRaffael's studio in the garden of Villa Borghese. Rome by Fritz PetzholdtOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1026 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2440 x 2855 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarElegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView licenseLandscape with tilting well in the foregroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729184/landscape-with-tilting-well-the-foregroundFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor art nouveau house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312167/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView licenseCollins farm in Bredgadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751750/collins-farm-bredgadeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor art nouveau house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311315/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView licenseA villa with double staircase seen from the gable, situated in a park.Sølyst, Klampenborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780727/image-dog-animal-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor art nouveau house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15312174/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView licenseDraft for decoration of card wall in the Gallasalen, with red portieres by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923374/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft for decoration of the window wall in the Gallasalen, with red portieres by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924206/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339090/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView license"Roman" prospectushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769235/roman-prospectusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor art nouveau house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311255/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView licenseCollins farm in Bredgadehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750605/collins-farm-bredgadeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor art nouveau house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311357/editable-watercolor-art-nouveau-house-design-element-setView licenseProspect with ruinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768910/prospect-with-ruinsFree Image from public domain licenseGarden party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899815/garden-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Roman" prospectushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769172/roman-prospectusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable house with lawn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15175537/editable-house-with-lawn-design-element-setView licenseDraft for decoration of the inner long wall in the apartment hall.c. 1794 by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923298/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license"Do you like the Portefeuille?"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751198/do-you-like-the-portefeuilleFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959431/vintage-gardening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChristiansborg CastleReviewed by contributorsThis translation was marked as correct by Google Translate users.Learn morehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749170/image-art-building-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower garden poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11959460/flower-garden-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRuin of a monastery buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816526/ruin-monastery-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseOld manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740496/old-manor-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseColosseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721259/colosseumFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197774/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseProspect of Akershus fortress near Oslohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773645/prospect-akershus-fortress-near-osloFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445845/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDraft for the decoration of an end and long wall in a hall with fields that are finished at the top by archeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8789918/image-person-cross-churchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339085/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseThe ruins of Trondhjem's cathedral front 1661https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746558/the-ruins-trondhjems-cathedral-front-1661Free Image from public domain licenseFloating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342099/floating-building-editable-vintage-balloons-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNæss in Aasen North of Trondheimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816279/naess-aasen-north-trondheimFree Image from public domain licenseEditable spooky dwelling design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378266/editable-spooky-dwelling-design-element-setView licenseLet the little children come to mehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772933/let-the-little-children-comeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable colorful watercolor house design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339109/editable-colorful-watercolor-house-design-element-setView licenseMade of ceiling and four walls in a large room with a centrally located niche on one long wall and flanking wall panels…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923291/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license