Raffael's studio in the garden of Villa Borghese. Rome by Fritz Petzholdt
fritz petzholdtgarden public domain paintingvintage architecture illustrationsketch house watercolorbuilding drawingpublic domain artistshouse vintage illustration public domainwatercolor houses
Elegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element set
Landscape with tilting well in the foreground
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Collins farm in Bredgade
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
A villa with double staircase seen from the gable, situated in a park.Sølyst, Klampenborg
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Draft for decoration of card wall in the Gallasalen, with red portieres by Nicolai Abildgaard
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Draft for decoration of the window wall in the Gallasalen, with red portieres by Nicolai Abildgaard
Editable colorful watercolor house design element set
"Roman" prospectus
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Collins farm in Bredgade
Editable watercolor art nouveau house design element set
Prospect with ruins
Garden party poster template, editable text and design
"Roman" prospectus
Editable house with lawn design element set
Draft for decoration of the inner long wall in the apartment hall.c. 1794 by Nicolai Abildgaard
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
"Do you like the Portefeuille?"
Vintage gardening poster template, editable text and design
Christiansborg Castle
Flower garden poster template, editable text and design
Ruin of a monastery building
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Colosseum
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Prospect of Akershus fortress near Oslo
Watercolor floral balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Draft for the decoration of an end and long wall in a hall with fields that are finished at the top by arches
Editable colorful watercolor house design element set
The ruins of Trondhjem's cathedral front 1661
Floating building, editable vintage balloons. Remixed by rawpixel.
Næss in Aasen North of Trondheim
Editable spooky dwelling design element set
Let the little children come to me
Editable colorful watercolor house design element set
Made of ceiling and four walls in a large room with a centrally located niche on one long wall and flanking wall panels…
