Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagebaroque paintingbaroquecupidvenusrubenspeter pauls rubenspeter paul rubenspublic domain baroqueSleeping Venus with Cupid watched by satyrsOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1063 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3833 x 4329 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505148/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseSleeping Venus with Cupid watched by satyrs. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412985/sleeping-venus-with-cupid-watched-satyrs-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506532/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licensePortrait of a Manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748348/portrait-manFree Image from public domain licenseHappy anniversary Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748320/happy-anniversary-instagram-story-templateView licenseHunting party with Dianahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798971/hunting-party-with-dianaFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865667/life-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseApostle Peterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924871/apostle-peterFree Image from public domain licenseDaily reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865651/daily-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licensePenitent Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797381/penitent-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Valentine's Instagram post template, vintage cupid illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604185/happy-valentines-instagram-post-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView licensePortrait of a Ladyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737093/portrait-ladyFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Valentine's Instagram story template, vintage cupid illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604310/happy-valentines-instagram-story-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799153/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Valentine's YouTube thumbnail template, vintage cupid illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604469/happy-valentines-youtube-thumbnail-template-vintage-cupid-illustrationView licensePeter Paul Rubens - The toilet of Venushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665201/peter-paul-rubens-the-toilet-venusFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686750/angel-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSusanna and the Elders by Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185326/susanna-and-the-eldersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081586/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseVenus and Cupid sleep and are watched by satyrshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706074/venus-and-cupid-sleep-and-are-watched-satyrsFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597879/endless-love-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA satyr stalks a sleeping nymph.Antiope by Toussaint Geltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923038/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable gold picture frame, the Birth of Venus, vintage artwork by Sandro Botticelli, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912225/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseDominican Friarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737246/dominican-friarFree Image from public domain licenseCupid buying textbooks, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585089/cupid-buying-textbooks-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licensePsyche and the sleeping Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816376/psyche-and-the-sleeping-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView licenseA Monkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737323/monkFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508911/museum-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePsyche and the sleeping Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816984/psyche-and-the-sleeping-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12509078/museum-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMercuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922525/mercuryFree Image from public domain licenseCupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589298/cupid-grocery-shopping-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSaint Teresa of ávila Interceding for Souls in Purgatory, workshop of Peter Paul Rubenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086234/image-peter-paul-rubens-purgatory-jesus-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseCupid grocery shopping, wellness editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589296/cupid-grocery-shopping-wellness-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMercuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922635/mercuryFree Image from public domain licenseCupid buying textbooks, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581212/cupid-buying-textbooks-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVirgin and Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8251354/virgin-and-childFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseFrancesco I de' Medici (1541-1587)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804652/francesco-de-medici-1541-1587Free Image from public domain license