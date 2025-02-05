Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagehibiscusmaria sibylla merianhibiscus syriacusmaria sibylla merian hibiscusholtzbeckermaria merianmerianmid centuryHibiscus syriacus (Syrian rose) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 779 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4851 x 7472 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921873/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920619/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseRosa foetida (yellow rose);Rosa foetida (Turkish rose) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920620/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967107/art-nature-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseRosa gallica (apothecary rose);Rosa (?) (rose) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920552/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734077/farmers-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone hepatica (blue anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921832/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetables Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843394/organic-vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeranium pratense (meadow stork's bill);Geranium phaeum (wave-crowned stork's bill);Geranium versicolor (net stork's bill)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921830/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseTrollius europaeus (European meadow plum);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921828/photo-image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseTomato recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843175/tomato-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921552/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705409/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licenseAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921826/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVelvet sofa mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689010/velvet-sofa-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920621/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVelvet sofa mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689603/velvet-sofa-mockup-editable-designView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921623/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202696/grow-your-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921665/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreen home decor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711137/green-home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMalva sylvestris (common cat cheese);Lavatera trimestris (mameluk worm) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921537/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670931/picture-frame-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseRosa hemisphaerica (sulphur yellow rose);Rosa ×alba (white rose) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921535/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseModern furniture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9369497/modern-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRosa (?) (rose);Syringa vulgaris (common sorrel) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921877/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseBed duvet cover mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8641636/bed-duvet-cover-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone);Anemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921819/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseInterior decor ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703622/interior-decor-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeranium sanguineum striatum (striped stork's bill);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921827/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835218/sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921856/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835371/minimal-living-instagram-story-templateView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922258/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseinterior item Instagram post template, editable mid century modern designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18581227/interior-item-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921829/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license