Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageteatrovintage operapainting of churchchurchartbuildingvintagepublic domainDecoration for the ball scene in Gioja's opera Bolmondo, executed for the Teatro di Torre Argentino 1814 by Francesco CocchiOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 896 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5848 x 4366 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSydney travel poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680486/sydney-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Cloisters of San Lorenzo fuori le mura in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920494/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury hotel Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629067/luxury-hotel-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseThe interior of the so-called Tempio della Tosse on Via Tibertina near Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922588/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Opera Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478776/world-opera-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of a churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797964/the-interior-churchFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Australia blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591845/visit-australia-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of the so-called Maecenas' Villa in Tivolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762794/the-interior-the-so-called-maecenas-villa-tivoliFree Image from public domain licenseSydney travel Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680484/sydney-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of a churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805270/the-interior-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSydney travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680487/sydney-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCastle architecture building light.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13200996/castle-architecture-building-light-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseSydney travel blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593520/sydney-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseIn the Franciscan monastery of Santa Maria in Aracoeli in Rome by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922275/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSydney travel Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522804/sydney-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Roskilde Cathedral Prospectus"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748786/roskilde-cathedral-prospectusFree Image from public domain licenseStudy abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522808/study-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseInterior of a mausoleum. Aquatint with engraving by Francesco Inghirami after Luigi Lombardo Tasca.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13986908/image-person-church-artFree Image from public domain licenseSydney travel Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572154/sydney-travel-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe interior of St.Catharina Church in Hamburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763099/the-interior-stcatharina-church-hamburgFree Image from public domain licenseOpera show poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752205/png-antique-ariane-theatre-national-lopera-artView licenseBaptism in a churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799209/baptism-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSydney travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823936/sydney-travel-poster-templateView licenseUnknown by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920671/unknown-cw-eckersbergFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical tours blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667503/historical-tours-blog-banner-templateView licenseSaint Andrews Church, Preston: The Interior (17 Oct. 1816) by John Constablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791571/saint-andrews-church-preston-the-interior-17-oct-1816-john-constableFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Australia Day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572169/happy-australia-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe side nave in St.Bavo in Haarlemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805455/the-side-nave-stbavo-haarlemFree Image from public domain licenseSightseeing, travel lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322784/sightseeing-travel-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDecor voor opera 'Armida' (1824) by Friedrich Jügel, Carl Friedrich Thiele and Karl Friedrich Schinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13766955/image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain licenseHappy australia day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823911/happy-australia-day-poster-templateView licenseThe interior of a Catholic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799123/the-interior-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSydney travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13121046/sydney-travel-poster-templateView licenseThe interior of a churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805277/the-interior-churchFree Image from public domain licenseSydney travel Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13121043/sydney-travel-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Supperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812747/the-supperFree Image from public domain licenseCommodity trading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917759/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of the Baptistery in St. Mark's Church in Venicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801432/the-interior-the-baptistery-st-marks-church-veniceFree Image from public domain licenseSightseeing, editable travel sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322829/sightseeing-editable-travel-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5941675/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license