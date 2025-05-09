rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Study of ox head and recumbent ox, three studies of wooden donkey and coachman and cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Save
Edit Image
donkeycow watercolorox cartjohan thomas lundbye artink painting manjohan thomas lundbyebullcow study
Education sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Education sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712544/education-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Study of head of wooden ox and of a standing campagnole
Study of head of wooden ox and of a standing campagnole
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794560/study-head-wooden-and-standing-campagnoleFree Image from public domain license
Teacher sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Teacher sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712629/teacher-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Study of Ox and two studies of goat heads and one of a lying goat
Study of Ox and two studies of goat heads and one of a lying goat
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794805/study-and-two-studies-goat-heads-and-one-lying-goatFree Image from public domain license
College sticker, mixed media design with editable word
College sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712600/college-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Two studies of a goat and a study of a donkey foal
Two studies of a goat and a study of a donkey foal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794470/two-studies-goat-and-study-donkey-foalFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Tutoring sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712631/tutoring-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Standing bull in his stall by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Standing bull in his stall by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924494/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Be creative sticker, mixed media design with editable word
Be creative sticker, mixed media design with editable word
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712594/creative-sticker-mixed-media-design-with-editable-wordView license
Three studies of the head of a Roman bull
Three studies of the head of a Roman bull
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794504/three-studies-the-head-roman-bullFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606066/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Two studies of a Roman bull
Two studies of a Roman bull
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745225/two-studies-roman-bullFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606008/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Cattle studies.TVthe bull Count Geert by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Cattle studies.TVthe bull Count Geert by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924447/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
Abstract education background, cow-headed student remixed media
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7606059/abstract-education-background-cow-headed-student-remixed-mediaView license
Roman bull with a bell around its neck, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Roman bull with a bell around its neck, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Best employees vote Instagram post template, editable text
Best employees vote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.TVtwo cow's heads, below a sable.Center to right a standing bull, below studies of its legs by…
Study magazine from Vognserup.TVtwo cow's heads, below a sable.Center to right a standing bull, below studies of its legs by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924437/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Power of teamwork Instagram post template, editable text
Power of teamwork Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing bull
Standing bull
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794249/standing-bullFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows and of two sheep's heads and of a standing milkmaid and a cowherd
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows and of two sheep's heads and of a standing milkmaid and a cowherd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794506/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView license
A donkey, plagued by flies
A donkey, plagued by flies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8758259/donkey-plagued-fliesFree Image from public domain license
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
Achieve success poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A beggar monk with his pack donkey
A beggar monk with his pack donkey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747181/beggar-monk-with-his-pack-donkeyFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle png, agriculture editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9390914/farmers-lifestyle-png-agriculture-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study magazine from the milking site at Vognserup.Studies of cows.TVfarmhouse behind three tall trees, in the middle…
Study magazine from the milking site at Vognserup.Studies of cows.TVfarmhouse behind three tall trees, in the middle…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924490/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education PowerPoint presentation template, cow-headed student remix
Abstract education PowerPoint presentation template, cow-headed student remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604218/imageView license
An Italian farmer with his son, sitting on a donkey
An Italian farmer with his son, sitting on a donkey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721747/italian-farmer-with-his-son-sitting-donkeyFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education PowerPoint presentation template, cow-headed student remix
Abstract education PowerPoint presentation template, cow-headed student remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7604574/imageView license
Studies of goats
Studies of goats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794758/studies-goatsFree Image from public domain license
Abstract education PowerPoint presentation template, cow-headed student remix
Abstract education PowerPoint presentation template, cow-headed student remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7602127/imageView license
A Drove of Oxen in the Roman Campagna
A Drove of Oxen in the Roman Campagna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725774/drove-oxen-the-roman-campagnaFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's lifestyle mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Farmer's lifestyle mobile wallpaper editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9391183/farmers-lifestyle-mobile-wallpaper-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study magazine.Studies of cows, in the center the milking cart with three girls and a milkman
Study magazine.Studies of cows, in the center the milking cart with three girls and a milkman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794485/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license
Highland cow domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Highland cow domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661212/highland-cow-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cow heads, bull calves and their heads by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Study magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cow heads, bull calves and their heads by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921681/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Business growth poster template, editable text and design
Business growth poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597441/business-growth-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The sculptor J.A.Jerichau in his studio in Rome by Johan Thomas Lundbye
The sculptor J.A.Jerichau in his studio in Rome by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924316/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license