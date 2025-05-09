Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagebeaverbearsearchvintage bearsbrown bearanimalpersonartA lying bear by Nicolai AbildgaardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 862 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3079 x 2211 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJanuary 2024 calendar mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770397/january-2024-calendar-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOrnamented draft of a ceilinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792224/ornamented-draft-ceilingFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633247/grizzly-bear-jogging-gym-clothes-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseHyachinthos, Apollo's youth, Narcissus, resting by the brookhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792151/hyachinthos-apollos-youth-narcissus-resting-the-brookFree Image from public domain licenseBrown bear wildlife roaring nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661918/brown-bear-wildlife-roaring-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseDraft seal for Røro's mountain corps, as well as a few small figure draftshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792066/draft-seal-for-roros-mountain-corps-well-few-small-figure-draftsFree Image from public domain licenseMarmot mammal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661040/marmot-mammal-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePax triumphans.Denmark's genius with a Mercury wand in hand stops the war goddess Bigahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792330/image-horse-animal-handFree Image from public domain licenseCareer plan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597070/career-plan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSeated winged genius, in the background trees;on the right side a caricatured headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792274/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCome join us blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597001/come-join-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA mask in front of a leaf branch and a ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792171/mask-front-leaf-branch-and-riceFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness success Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601809/business-success-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA winged Victoria with victory wreathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791919/winged-victoria-with-victory-wreathFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443638/birthday-promotion-poster-templateView licenseDraft Memorial Grant for Sinclar (Sinclair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792285/draft-memorial-grant-for-sinclar-sinclairFree Image from public domain licenseGrizzly bear jogging in gym clothes, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632797/grizzly-bear-jogging-gym-clothes-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseMinotaur's head by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924243/minotaurs-headFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602206/business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall scratch with measurementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792342/small-scratch-with-measurementsFree Image from public domain licenseSchool sports fest poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443646/school-sports-fest-poster-templateView licenseDraft of a memorial support for Sinclar (Sinclair)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792237/draft-memorial-support-for-sinclar-sinclairFree Image from public domain licenseLearn about animals Instagram template, cute editable design for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18433454/learn-about-animals-instagram-template-cute-editable-design-for-kidsView licenseNiels Klim's descent; the cumin pretzel hovers around him by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923423/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseThank you message Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597383/thank-you-message-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNiels Klim hears the clerk in Fane church in his dreamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792154/niels-klim-hears-the-clerk-fane-church-his-dreamsFree Image from public domain licenseBrown bear animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661157/brown-bear-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseOceanet, a reclining sea godhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792241/oceanet-reclining-sea-godFree Image from public domain licenseBrown bear animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661336/brown-bear-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA fantastically deformed headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792116/fantastically-deformed-headFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060852/american-gothic-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft for a ceiling decoration with a Medusa head in the middle (as the center point)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792334/image-art-public-domain-drawingsFree Image from public domain licenseSave animals Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13117078/save-animals-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe monkey president in Martiniahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792137/the-monkey-president-martiniaFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056076/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA genius lumen.A seated woman writes, to the right of her another woman pours oil on a lamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792130/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042552/american-gothic-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft for a commemorative piece, decorated at the top with a death's head, at the bottom with an hour glasshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792321/image-art-black-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056075/american-gothic-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrieze with two rows of dancing cupidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791884/frieze-with-two-rows-dancing-cupidsFree Image from public domain license