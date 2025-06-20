rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
H. W.Bissen's portrait bust of H.C.Andersen by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Save
Edit Image
vilhelm hammershoihammershoipublic domainvilhelm hammershøivintageimpressionismfaceperson
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Portrait of Ida Hammershøi with needlework by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Portrait of Ida Hammershøi with needlework by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921788/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Portrait of Svend Hammershøi, the artist's brother
Portrait of Svend Hammershøi, the artist's brother
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728616/portrait-svend-hammershoi-the-artists-brotherFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Ida, the Artist's Wife
Portrait of Ida, the Artist's Wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722071/portrait-ida-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Illustration for "The Shadow" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "The Shadow" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740078/image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089103/image-hand-angel-faceView license
Illustration for "Lykkens Kalosker" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "Lykkens Kalosker" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743803/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089104/image-hand-angel-faceView license
Illustration for "The Red Shoes" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "The Red Shoes" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739999/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView license
Illustration for "Rosen-Aften" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "Rosen-Aften" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741710/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Illustration for "Klods-Hans" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "Klods-Hans" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739900/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Illustration for "The Little Mermaid" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "The Little Mermaid" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743839/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
Illustration for "Lykkens Kalosker" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "Lykkens Kalosker" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743723/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Illustration for "On the last day" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "On the last day" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740001/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Therapy poster template
Therapy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104293/therapy-poster-templateView license
Illustration for "The Nightingale" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "The Nightingale" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741752/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Artist's Sister Anna Reading
The Artist's Sister Anna Reading
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721564/the-artists-sister-anna-readingFree Image from public domain license
Georges Seurat quote Facebook story template
Georges Seurat quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609949/georges-seurat-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Standing male model
Standing male model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721951/standing-male-modelFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Illustration for "The Pig Boy" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "The Pig Boy" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741783/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Illustration for "The Flying Suitcase" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "The Flying Suitcase" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743661/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760753/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Illustration for "The Nightingale" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "The Nightingale" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741746/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Creative coping blog, editable flyer template for branding
Creative coping blog, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727179/creative-coping-blog-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
Illustration for "Ole Lukøie" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
Illustration for "Ole Lukøie" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 1
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741794/image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Art painting museum flyer template, editable ad
Art painting museum flyer template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240716/art-painting-museum-flyer-template-editableView license
Illustration for "The world's most beautiful rose" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "The world's most beautiful rose" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740218/image-rose-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Art supplies shop advertisement poster template, editable advertisement
Art supplies shop advertisement poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728648/art-supplies-shop-advertisement-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Illustration for "Under the Willow Tree" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
Illustration for "Under the Willow Tree" in H.C.Andersen, "Fairy Tales and Stories", Volume 2
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8740087/image-tree-face-personFree Image from public domain license