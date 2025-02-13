Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagecarlsbergvintage catalog coverwaldemar bøhmefacepatternpersonartvintageCover for catalogue, "Gl. Carlsberg Exhibition" by Waldemar BøhmeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 880 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3207 x 4374 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21693212/dogs-and-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseIllustration for Poul M. 