rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
Save
Edit Image
dogetchingdog paintingromanticismanimalartvintagepublic domain
Pet quote Instagram post template
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924610/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730091/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
A sitting dog after an antique at Charlottenborg by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815318/sitting-dog-after-antique-charlottenborg-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Dog shelter Instagram story template
Dog shelter Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063814/dog-shelter-instagram-story-templateView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922356/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Donate today Instagram story template
Donate today Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063818/donate-today-instagram-story-templateView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921852/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography design
Dogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21693212/dogs-and-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
View of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købke
View of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924715/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art week poster template
Art week poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730580/art-week-poster-templateView license
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Journey through art poster template
Journey through art poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730309/journey-through-art-poster-templateView license
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922732/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Dog watering flower, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dog watering flower, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591355/dog-watering-flower-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lying cat by Christen Købke
Lying cat by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924671/lying-cat-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Dog shelter Instagram post template, editable text
Dog shelter Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894712/dog-shelter-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jumping dog element png, editable design
Jumping dog element png, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9118566/jumping-dog-element-png-editable-designView license
A Rocky Coast, Capri. by Christen Købke
A Rocky Coast, Capri. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920504/rocky-coast-capri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Traveling with pets poster template, editable text and design
Traveling with pets poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499351/traveling-with-pets-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923530/view-near-copenhagen-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Pet medical service Facebook post template, editable design
Pet medical service Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112160/pet-medical-service-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Adopt don't shop Instagram post template, editable text
Adopt don't shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894714/adopt-dont-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Transept of Aarhus Cathedral by Christen Købke
The Transept of Aarhus Cathedral by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922545/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable design
Cute baby animal with flower meadow illustration element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15001962/cute-baby-animal-with-flower-meadow-illustration-element-set-editable-designView license
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922990/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template
Painting class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829083/painting-class-poster-templateView license
An old sailor by Christen Købke
An old sailor by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
Brown vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899992/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
Blue vintage pug illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829812/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView license
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Lot from a garden by Christen Købke
Lot from a garden by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921208/lot-from-garden-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Roof Ridge of Frederiksborg Castle with View of Lake, Town and Forest by Christen Købke
Roof Ridge of Frederiksborg Castle with View of Lake, Town and Forest by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921053/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Rose fragrance poster template
Rose fragrance poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507044/rose-fragrance-poster-templateView license
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920127/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license