Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewar paintingpublic domain oil painting dutchdutch paintingsoctober paintingpersonartmanvintageThe Dutch fleet under Admiral Opdam passes the Sound on 29 October 1658 during the Swedish War 1657-60 by F. C. LundOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 845 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4696 x 3308 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarStudy for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView licenseBattle between the Dutch and Swedish Fleets, in the Sound, 8 November 1658 (1665) by Willem van de Velde Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744942/image-art-pattern-skyFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseThe outcome at Amager 1658 during the Swedish War 1657-60 by C. A. Lorentzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921086/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseBattle between the Dutch and Swedish Fleets, in the Sound, 8 November 1658 (1658 - 1693) by Willem van de Velde Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742413/image-background-texture-artFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseEpisode from the Battle between the Dutch and Swedish Fleets in the Sound, 8 November 1658 (1658 - 1693) by Willem van de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743804/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseThe Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735961/the-dutch-fleet-copenhagen-red-1658Free Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView licenseThe Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736034/the-dutch-fleet-copenhagen-red-1658Free Image from public domain licenseSurprise poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseThe Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736176/the-dutch-fleet-copenhagen-red-1658Free Image from public domain licenseDon't blink email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseSailing ships in the sound south of Kronborg by Carl Frederik Sørensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921722/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseTheater painter Troels Lund by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923069/theater-painter-troels-lundFree Image from public domain licenseEyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseThe Defeat of the Spanish at Gibraltar by a Dutch Fleet under the Command of Admiral Jacob van Heemskerck, 25 April 1607…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744396/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseProcurator Alexander Mariboehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795468/procurator-alexander-mariboeFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseErik Viborghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815531/erik-viborgFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView licenseGriffenfeld's Imprisonmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749736/griffenfelds-imprisonmentFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseRoskilde Cathedral 1080https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743167/roskilde-cathedral-1080Free Image from public domain licenseOld masters Instagram story template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView licenseView from Kronborg Vold over the flag battery and the Sound to the Swedish coast by C.W. Eckersberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920676/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of the Norwegian National Archivist Christopher Brinckmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800443/portrait-the-norwegian-national-archivist-christopher-brinckmannFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837614/surprise-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseSvend Svendsen Lunde, the artist's fatherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803510/svend-svendsen-lunde-the-artists-fatherFree Image from public domain licenseSurprise Instagram story template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872710/surprise-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736216/the-dutch-fleet-copenhagen-red-1658Free Image from public domain licenseSurprise Twitter ad template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837638/surprise-twitter-template-customizable-designView licenseGriffenfeld is taken to the prison in the citadelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751958/griffenfeld-taken-the-prison-the-citadelFree Image from public domain licenseRock music and vintage woman remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView licenseHero waiting for her lover Leanderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804454/hero-waiting-for-her-lover-leanderFree Image from public domain license