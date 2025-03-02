rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Dutch fleet under Admiral Opdam passes the Sound on 29 October 1658 during the Swedish War 1657-60 by F. C. Lund
Save
Edit Image
war paintingpublic domain oil painting dutchdutch paintingsoctober paintingpersonartmanvintage
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
Study for the poster the great october socialist revolution, vintage illustration by Tomáš Andraškovic. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9831139/png-1928-art-artworkView license
Battle between the Dutch and Swedish Fleets, in the Sound, 8 November 1658 (1665) by Willem van de Velde I
Battle between the Dutch and Swedish Fleets, in the Sound, 8 November 1658 (1665) by Willem van de Velde I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744942/image-art-pattern-skyFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The outcome at Amager 1658 during the Swedish War 1657-60 by C. A. Lorentzen
The outcome at Amager 1658 during the Swedish War 1657-60 by C. A. Lorentzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921086/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Battle between the Dutch and Swedish Fleets, in the Sound, 8 November 1658 (1658 - 1693) by Willem van de Velde I
Battle between the Dutch and Swedish Fleets, in the Sound, 8 November 1658 (1658 - 1693) by Willem van de Velde I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742413/image-background-texture-artFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Episode from the Battle between the Dutch and Swedish Fleets in the Sound, 8 November 1658 (1658 - 1693) by Willem van de…
Episode from the Battle between the Dutch and Swedish Fleets in the Sound, 8 November 1658 (1658 - 1693) by Willem van de…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13743804/image-cloud-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
The Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658
The Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735961/the-dutch-fleet-copenhagen-red-1658Free Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template
Art museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599329/art-museum-poster-templateView license
The Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658
The Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736034/the-dutch-fleet-copenhagen-red-1658Free Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658
The Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736176/the-dutch-fleet-copenhagen-red-1658Free Image from public domain license
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
Don't blink email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837613/dont-blink-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Sailing ships in the sound south of Kronborg by Carl Frederik Sørensen
Sailing ships in the sound south of Kronborg by Carl Frederik Sørensen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921722/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template
Art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830359/art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Theater painter Troels Lund by Christian Albrecht Jensen
Theater painter Troels Lund by Christian Albrecht Jensen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923069/theater-painter-troels-lundFree Image from public domain license
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
Eyes are window soul poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837630/eyes-are-window-soul-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
The Defeat of the Spanish at Gibraltar by a Dutch Fleet under the Command of Admiral Jacob van Heemskerck, 25 April 1607…
The Defeat of the Spanish at Gibraltar by a Dutch Fleet under the Command of Admiral Jacob van Heemskerck, 25 April 1607…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744396/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Old masters Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872034/old-masters-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Procurator Alexander Mariboe
Procurator Alexander Mariboe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795468/procurator-alexander-mariboeFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Surprise Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8871675/surprise-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Erik Viborg
Erik Viborg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8815531/erik-viborgFree Image from public domain license
Art & History class poster template
Art & History class poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12830269/art-history-class-poster-templateView license
Griffenfeld's Imprisonment
Griffenfeld's Imprisonment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749736/griffenfelds-imprisonmentFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
Don't blink flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837624/dont-blink-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Roskilde Cathedral 1080
Roskilde Cathedral 1080
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743167/roskilde-cathedral-1080Free Image from public domain license
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
Old masters Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872397/old-masters-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
View from Kronborg Vold over the flag battery and the Sound to the Swedish coast by C.W. Eckersberg
View from Kronborg Vold over the flag battery and the Sound to the Swedish coast by C.W. Eckersberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920676/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
Old masters email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837616/old-masters-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of the Norwegian National Archivist Christopher Brinckmann
Portrait of the Norwegian National Archivist Christopher Brinckmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800443/portrait-the-norwegian-national-archivist-christopher-brinckmannFree Image from public domain license
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
Surprise email header template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837614/surprise-email-header-template-editable-text-designView license
Svend Svendsen Lunde, the artist's father
Svend Svendsen Lunde, the artist's father
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803510/svend-svendsen-lunde-the-artists-fatherFree Image from public domain license
Surprise Instagram story template, editable text & design
Surprise Instagram story template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8872710/surprise-instagram-story-template-editable-text-designView license
The Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658
The Dutch fleet on Copenhagen Red 1658
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736216/the-dutch-fleet-copenhagen-red-1658Free Image from public domain license
Surprise Twitter ad template, customizable design
Surprise Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837638/surprise-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Griffenfeld is taken to the prison in the citadel
Griffenfeld is taken to the prison in the citadel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751958/griffenfeld-taken-the-prison-the-citadelFree Image from public domain license
Rock music and vintage woman remix
Rock music and vintage woman remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12779379/rock-music-and-vintage-woman-remixView license
Hero waiting for her lover Leander
Hero waiting for her lover Leander
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804454/hero-waiting-for-her-lover-leanderFree Image from public domain license