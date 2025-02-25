Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagemaria sibylla merianblue floweranemone hepaticahepaticamerianvintage blue flowergreeting card public domainvintageAnemone hepatica (blue anemone) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 772 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4593 x 7144 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseRosa foetida (yellow rose);Rosa foetida (Turkish rose) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920620/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame background, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193965/floral-frame-background-editable-blue-designView licenseRosa hemisphaerica (sulphur yellow rose);Rosa ×alba (white rose) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921535/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame desktop wallpaper, editable blue designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193966/floral-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-blue-designView licenseSaponaria officinalis (common soapwort);Convolvulus tricolor (maiden skirt);Helianthus (?) (sunflower species) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922255/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage floral collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498536/vintage-floral-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseRanunculus illyricus (steppe buttercup);Anemone nemorosa (white anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921567/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical flower frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11545575/botanical-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licensePrimula ×pubescens (garden auricle) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921257/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical flower frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546051/botanical-flower-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921454/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176594/get-well-soon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921632/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful hollyhock gold frame, editable yellow flower vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974266/beautiful-hollyhock-gold-frame-editable-yellow-flower-vintage-illustrationView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921389/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet well soon poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11553957/get-well-soon-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseAmaranthus cruentus (red amaranth);Jacobaea maritima (grey leaf);Clematis integrifolia (blue perennial clematis) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922348/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002595/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseHesperis matronalis (common evening star) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921939/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower background, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071618/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-background-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licensePolemonium caeruleum (common Jacob's ladder);Lotus tetragonolobus (asparagus pea) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921445/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071617/watercolor-flower-border-editable-vintage-botanical-illustrationView licenseCardamine pratensis (cress);Campanula rotundifolia (?) (little bell);Silene vulgaris (?) (bladder moth) by Maria Sibylla…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921892/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame background, editable white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193970/floral-frame-background-editable-white-designView licenseCrocus angustifolius (Balkan crocus);Crocus versicolor (alpine crocus);Crocus vernus (?) (spring crocus) by Maria Sibylla…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921925/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral gold frame png element, round shapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9980175/editable-floral-gold-frame-png-element-round-shapeView licenseViburnum opulus (common snowball);Jasminum officinale (Jasmine);Cytisus scoparius (common broom) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921790/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11961052/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJasminum odoratissimum (house jasmine);Punica granatum (pomegranate) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921448/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floral border desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071620/editable-floral-border-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-botanical-illustrationView licenseMirabilis jalapa (miracle flower);Bellis perennis (common daisy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922417/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage watercolor flower background, aesthetic botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048484/editable-vintage-watercolor-flower-background-aesthetic-botanical-illustrationView licenseLunaria annua (Judas money);Doronicum pardalianches (heartleaf chamois root);Adonis vernalis (spring adonis) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921831/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower border, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055948/watercolor-flower-border-editable-vintage-botanical-illustrationView licensePrimula veris (hollow-necked cow primrose);Caltha palustris (meadow sedge);Corydalis cava (hollow-rooted larkspur) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921214/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor flower border mobile wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071619/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-artView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921873/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor floral border desktop wallpaper, editable botanical illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055984/watercolor-floral-border-desktop-wallpaper-editable-botanical-illustrationView licenseHibiscus syriacus (Syrian rose) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921534/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license