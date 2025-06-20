rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Asminderup backs towards the light by Niels Larsen Stevns
Save
Edit Image
public domain oil paintingoil paintinglandscape paintingcountryside paintinglandscape vintagelandscape oil paintingnature paintinglandscape painting public domain
C'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
C'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114483/cest-vie-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Korsdalen.Hammer Hills by Niels Larsen Stevns
Korsdalen.Hammer Hills by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920544/korsdalenhammer-hills-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Sustainable farming blog banner template, editable text
Sustainable farming blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Unknown by Niels Larsen Stevns
Unknown by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922376/unknown-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Countryside trip Instagram post template, editable text
Countryside trip Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798072/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The vignette towards the light.Wheat field in the foreground.Villa Linda, Florence by Niels Larsen Stevns
The vignette towards the light.Wheat field in the foreground.Villa Linda, Florence by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924775/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Countryside trip Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Countryside trip Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926006/png-19th-century-advertisementView license
Two cliff tops.Røsnæs Evening by Niels Larsen Stevns
Two cliff tops.Røsnæs Evening by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924568/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Buddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001482/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Mountain slide near Horsens. Afternoon by Vilhelm Kyhn
Mountain slide near Horsens. Afternoon by Vilhelm Kyhn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922225/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Countryside trip Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Countryside trip Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917449/png-19th-century-advertisementView license
West Jutland landscape with drifting clouds.Fall by Niels Bjerre
West Jutland landscape with drifting clouds.Fall by Niels Bjerre
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924324/west-jutland-landscape-with-drifting-cloudsfallFree Image from public domain license
Countryside trip blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Countryside trip blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926753/png-19th-century-advertisementView license
Heat study by Frederik Vermehren
Heat study by Frederik Vermehren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922762/heat-studyFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Unknown by Vilhelm Kyhn
Unknown by Vilhelm Kyhn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922963/unknown-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain license
NFT artworks ticket template, editable design
NFT artworks ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710216/nft-artworks-ticket-template-editable-designView license
Spring landscape with rain showers. South Zealand by Hans Friis
Spring landscape with rain showers. South Zealand by Hans Friis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922586/spring-landscape-with-rain-showerssouth-zealandFree Image from public domain license
Vacation Instagram post template
Vacation Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774929/vacation-instagram-post-templateView license
Evening landscape
Evening landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800812/evening-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition ticket template, editable design
Interactive exhibition ticket template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView license
Unknown by Louis Gurlitt
Unknown by Louis Gurlitt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924684/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060173/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Højerup Church on Stevns Klint by P. C. Skovgaard
Højerup Church on Stevns Klint by P. C. Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920559/hojerup-church-stevns-klint-skovgaardFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Buddhism quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686870/buddhism-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Forest picture by Niels Larsen Stevns
Forest picture by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924363/forest-picture-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's nature background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's nature background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060171/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Afternoon at Himmelbjerget
Afternoon at Himmelbjerget
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804015/afternoon-himmelbjergetFree Image from public domain license
Travel to countryside Instagram post template, editable text
Travel to countryside Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948094/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown by Charles Godtfredsen
Unknown by Charles Godtfredsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924506/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067393/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Unknown by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Unknown by Johan Thomas Lundbye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920574/unknown-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's landscape desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's landscape desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067395/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Summer day by Karup å by Johan Rohde
Summer day by Karup å by Johan Rohde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924297/summer-day-karupFree Image from public domain license
Simple life book cover template, editable design
Simple life book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788863/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
An old woman "Bette Dorte" on the heath by Knud Larsen
An old woman "Bette Dorte" on the heath by Knud Larsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920699/old-woman-bette-dorte-the-heathFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's landscape collage, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's landscape collage, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060115/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Forest by Bagsværd lake by Niels Larsen Stevns
Forest by Bagsværd lake by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924876/forest-bagsvaerd-lake-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting collage, editable vintage artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting collage, editable vintage artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060162/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
View from Vesterskov at Mariager;in the background the fjord. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
View from Vesterskov at Mariager;in the background the fjord. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412921/image-background-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain license