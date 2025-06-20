Edit ImageCrop57SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingoil paintinglandscape paintingcountryside paintinglandscape vintagelandscape oil paintingnature paintinglandscape painting public domainAsminderup backs towards the light by Niels Larsen StevnsOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 874 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4773 x 3477 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarC'est la vie mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114483/cest-vie-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseKorsdalen.Hammer Hills by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920544/korsdalenhammer-hills-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922376/unknown-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11798072/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe vignette towards the light.Wheat field in the foreground.Villa Linda, Florence by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924775/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926006/png-19th-century-advertisementView licenseTwo cliff tops.Røsnæs Evening by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924568/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001482/buddhism-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseMountain slide near Horsens. Afternoon by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922225/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917449/png-19th-century-advertisementView licenseWest Jutland landscape with drifting clouds.Fall by Niels Bjerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924324/west-jutland-landscape-with-drifting-cloudsfallFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926753/png-19th-century-advertisementView licenseHeat study by Frederik Vermehrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922762/heat-studyFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseUnknown by Vilhelm Kyhnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922963/unknown-vilhelm-kyhnFree Image from public domain licenseNFT artworks ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710216/nft-artworks-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseSpring landscape with rain showers. South Zealand by Hans Friishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922586/spring-landscape-with-rain-showerssouth-zealandFree Image from public domain licenseVacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774929/vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseEvening landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800812/evening-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseUnknown by Louis Gurlitthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924684/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting background, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060173/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseHøjerup Church on Stevns Klint by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920559/hojerup-church-stevns-klint-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686870/buddhism-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseForest picture by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924363/forest-picture-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's nature background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060171/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseAfternoon at Himmelbjergethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804015/afternoon-himmelbjergetFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948094/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown by Charles Godtfredsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924506/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's collage desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067393/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseUnknown by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920574/unknown-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's landscape desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067395/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseSummer day by Karup å by Johan Rohdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924297/summer-day-karupFree Image from public domain licenseSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788863/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseAn old woman "Bette Dorte" on the heath by Knud Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920699/old-woman-bette-dorte-the-heathFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's landscape collage, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060115/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseForest by Bagsværd lake by Niels Larsen Stevnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924876/forest-bagsvaerd-lake-niels-larsen-stevnsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting collage, editable vintage artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060162/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseView from Vesterskov at Mariager;in the background the fjord. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412921/image-background-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain license