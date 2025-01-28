Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewinewine vintagewine barrelchristoffer wilhelm eckersbergpencil illustration wineperspectivebarrelbarrel agedThe linear perspective, applied to the art of painting - Draft for unused illustration - Southern courtyard with farmer, wine barrel and column fragment. by C.W. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstView CC0 license 