Campagnol for horse, seen obliquely from behind.Campagnol for horse seen obliquely from the front by Johan Thomas Lundbye
johan thomas lundbyesketchhorse drawingjohan thomashorses facevintage horse sketchwatercolor sketch
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
Donkey rider seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
Walking and driving travelers on a mountain path f.o.r.a small man's head seen from behind
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
Standing red-spotted bull, facing left, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Watercolor vintage coach png element, editable remix design
Danish travelers on excursion
Watercolor vintage coach, editable remix design
A rider seen obliquely from behind riding towards vast landscape
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Young Franciscan monk, standing in profile, above is drawn a riding Campagnol by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Two pre-tensioned mules by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Two children, one sitting on a step with a bunch of grapes in his hand.A boy seen from behind with his shirt out of his…
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Italian woman with a basket on her head by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Old manor background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Various studies.F.o.t.v.a man with a spade, f.o.t.h.a harnessed horse, f.n.t.a seated man with a wicker cage of birds
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study of head of wooden ox and of a standing campagnole
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A chicken seller's cart by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Two horses with pack
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of J. Th.Lundbye's grandfather, councilor of justice and customs administrator E. Bonnevie
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Riding campagnole by Johan Thomas Lundbye
Aesthetic farm collage png, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Study of recumbent goats and of Italian woman on donkey seen from behind
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Italian common man in conversation with a campagnole
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Campagnol standing by his horse.Below, a beggar monk standing by his donkey
Horse watercolor, editable remix design
Well-crafted study of a cart horse with a tote bag, only the cart pole and a very large wheel are visible from the cart
Horse watercolor png element, editable remix design
Roman bull with a bell around its neck, seen obliquely from behind by Johan Thomas Lundbye
