Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagesketchfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawingsFigures seated on clouds. Sketch for allegory (?) by Gerard De LairesseOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 976 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6044 x 4918 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJustice by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923444/justiceFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist is mocked by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922319/christ-mocked-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVenus Marina by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922421/venus-marinaFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA female saint on clouds, surrounded by putti, above her angelic children and an angel holding a scroll inscribed: Beati…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921279/image-clouds-face-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseResurrection of Christ by Karel Van Mander Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921584/resurrection-christFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFan-shaped leaf. by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921488/fan-shaped-leaf-unknownFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePalace Interior with smartly dressed men by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920909/palace-interior-with-smartly-dressed-menFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseA guardian angel leads a child as it points to the sky by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922073/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigure scene by the coast with ships and military personnel by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922037/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licensePart of Claus Berg's altarpiece in Odense by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921917/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJesus hands a mitre to a woman on a throne surrounded by two women (allegory) by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921083/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMan holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView licenseThe Holy Family walking under God the Father and the Holy Spirit by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922226/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Pentecost wonder by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922372/the-pentecost-wonder-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licensePortrait by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921463/portrait-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseDrapery studio by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922378/drapery-studio-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable sketch book mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView licenseMoses strikes the rock and gives water by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922039/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe creation of light.Angels dispel the darkness from the sun, which begins to illuminate the earth.From the Triune God the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922318/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory of Philomelus(?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821513/allegory-philomelusFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwo dressed owls skating by Adriaen Pietersz van de Vennehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923447/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegorical female figure by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923277/allegorical-female-figure-unknownFree Image from public domain license