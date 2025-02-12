Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagelouis xivpaintings artfacepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitLouis XIV as a youth by Pierre MignardOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4536 x 5950 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseQueen Marie Therese of Francehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805648/queen-marie-therese-franceFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseHalf-length Portrait of Louis XIV (1638-1715) (17th century (Baroque)) by Style of Pierre Mignard Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151444/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564903/png-adult-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of Louis XIVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805314/portrait-louis-xivFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575876/png-adult-android-wallpaper-artView licensePortret van Lodewijk XIV (1660) by François de Poilly I, Pierre Mignard 1612 1695, François de Poilly I and Lodewijk XIV…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13785895/image-paper-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761799/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Louis XVII (1755-1824) as Count of Provence ?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797179/portrait-louis-xvii-1755-1824-count-provenceFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Lady as Venus with Cupid. Exhibit in the Blanton Museum of Art - Austin, Texas, USA. This work is old enough…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666496/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802107/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseConference councilor Marie Sophie Frølich, née de Coninckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805604/conference-councilor-marie-sophie-frolich-nee-coninckFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFlower paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798559/flower-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseMolière Mignard Chantillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665356/moliere-mignard-chantillyFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licensePortrait of Louise-Elisabeth de France, Louis XV's daughter "Mme Infante", Duchess of Parmahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805033/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLouis XIV (1661) by Robert Nanteuil and Nicolas Mignardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10013769/louis-xiv-1661-robert-nanteuil-and-nicolas-mignardFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers in a glass bottlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800353/flowers-glass-bottleFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800203/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSusanne in the bathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800833/susanne-the-bathFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMary Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797317/mary-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseCat cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982565/cat-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDraft ceiling decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821242/draft-ceiling-decorationFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseCromwellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798226/cromwellFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's vintage fashion, editable Victorian dress set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071496/womens-vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-dress-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe statuette of Cupid is crowned by Louis Léopold Boillyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922279/the-statuette-cupid-crownedFree Image from public domain license