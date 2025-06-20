rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Draft for two different types of marbling, a black-blue and a golden-white by Lambert Van Haven
Save
Edit Image
marbled paperpublic domain oil paintingmarbled paper public domainmarble papermarble slatevintage marbled paperpathvintage marble
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Draft for two different types of marbling, one black and one ochre by Lambert Van Haven
Draft for two different types of marbling, one black and one ochre by Lambert Van Haven
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922299/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Draft for fireplace decoration by Lambert Van Haven
Draft for fireplace decoration by Lambert Van Haven
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924018/draft-for-fireplace-decorationFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
4 fabric patterns with Christian V's monogram, in varying colours
4 fabric patterns with Christian V's monogram, in varying colours
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735980/fabric-patterns-with-christian-vs-monogram-varying-coloursFree Image from public domain license
Creativity quote Facebook story template
Creativity quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630801/creativity-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Moss lot with trees
Moss lot with trees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761821/moss-lot-with-treesFree Image from public domain license
Music band Instagram post template
Music band Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444017/music-band-instagram-post-templateView license
Sketch for the left part of a rock landscape
Sketch for the left part of a rock landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784239/sketch-for-the-left-part-rock-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Music band Instagram post template
Music band Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444044/music-band-instagram-post-templateView license
Angel with drawn sword by Hermann Weyer
Angel with drawn sword by Hermann Weyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923299/angel-with-drawn-swordFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Various landscape drafts
Various landscape drafts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781638/various-landscape-draftsFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Landscape with a castle-like building on a mountain spur
Landscape with a castle-like building on a mountain spur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769567/landscape-with-castle-like-building-mountain-spurFree Image from public domain license
Camping s quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Camping s quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686686/camping-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
A prostrate man with a cloak and hat, seen from behind
A prostrate man with a cloak and hat, seen from behind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786263/prostrate-man-with-cloak-and-hat-seen-from-behindFree Image from public domain license
Interactive exhibition Facebook post template
Interactive exhibition Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063806/interactive-exhibition-facebook-post-templateView license
Paul's conversion
Paul's conversion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816543/pauls-conversionFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Different drafts with riders, horses, soldiers and other figures
Different drafts with riders, horses, soldiers and other figures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784829/different-drafts-with-riders-horses-soldiers-and-other-figuresFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Paul's conversion by Hermann Weyer
Paul's conversion by Hermann Weyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923297/pauls-conversionFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events Facebook post template
Art gallery events Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063802/art-gallery-events-facebook-post-templateView license
Loose landscape draft, of a dune lot?
Loose landscape draft, of a dune lot?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781688/loose-landscape-draft-dune-lotFree Image from public domain license
Self-love reminder quote Facebook story template
Self-love reminder quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630788/self-love-reminder-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
The raising of Lazarus.
The raising of Lazarus.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8787735/the-raising-lazarusFree Image from public domain license
spring garden party Instagram story template
spring garden party Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407997/spring-garden-party-instagram-story-templateView license
Draft for fountain with triton
Draft for fountain with triton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8818342/draft-for-fountain-with-tritonFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
Landscape with slope
Landscape with slope
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769452/landscape-with-slopeFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
Rock landscape with trees drawn on top of the fragment of a nude male figure
Rock landscape with trees drawn on top of the fragment of a nude male figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784575/rock-landscape-with-trees-drawn-top-the-fragment-nude-male-figureFree Image from public domain license
White day party Instagram story template
White day party Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407951/white-day-party-instagram-story-templateView license
Draft for a landscape with large hills, loose drawings of horses with and without riders, etc.
Draft for a landscape with large hills, loose drawings of horses with and without riders, etc.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782936/image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain license
Women for women poster template
Women for women poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824092/women-for-women-poster-templateView license
Sketch to the right of a rock landscape
Sketch to the right of a rock landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784245/sketch-the-right-rock-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Women for women Instagram post template
Women for women Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770006/women-for-women-instagram-post-templateView license
Mountain landscape with fortress drawn on top of the fragment of a naked male figure
Mountain landscape with fortress drawn on top of the fragment of a naked male figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784324/image-person-art-mountainFree Image from public domain license