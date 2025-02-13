Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagesheep artgoatgoat sketchsheep sketch illustrationsheep sketchsheep goatssheepgoat illustrationA standing and a lying sheepOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 990 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5301 x 4374 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFarm animal, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381084/farm-animal-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseA standing and a lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705954/standing-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife mountain goat nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661920/wildlife-mountain-goat-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseShepherdess on a donkeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820665/shepherdess-donkeyFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661052/mountain-goat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706223/two-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661319/mountain-goat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo ramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921040/two-ramsFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661501/mountain-goat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA standing sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706043/standing-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661304/mountain-goat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA standing and a lying goathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706002/standing-and-lying-goatFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat running animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661312/mountain-goat-running-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding goat and a lying ramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820569/standing-goat-and-lying-ramFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife mountain goat nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661878/wildlife-mountain-goat-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding ram and a lying sheep by Nicolaes Berchemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921020/standing-ram-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat jumping animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661173/mountain-goat-jumping-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA standing and a lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705965/standing-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661303/mountain-goat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding ram and a lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706126/standing-ram-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661350/mountain-goat-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseA standing and a lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706121/standing-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseCamping gear vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803923/camping-gear-vintage-logo-templateView licensePeasant girl sitting on a rock.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705952/peasant-girl-sitting-rockFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661034/mountain-goat-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding ram and a lying sheep by Nicolaes Berchemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921029/standing-ram-and-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661033/mountain-goat-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo lying and one standing sheep by Nicolaes Berchemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920901/two-lying-and-one-standing-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseGOAT Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763491/goat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo goatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706139/two-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314280/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseThree goatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705930/three-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farm design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15314279/editable-farm-design-element-setView licenseThree goatshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706035/three-goatsFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat running animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661703/mountain-goat-running-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseLying sheep with two lambshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705916/lying-sheep-with-two-lambsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Chinese folk animal art design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15415987/editable-chinese-folk-animal-art-design-element-setView licenseTwo lying sheephttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820613/two-lying-sheepFree Image from public domain licenseFarm animal, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381103/farm-animal-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseLying sheep with two lambshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8706017/lying-sheep-with-two-lambsFree Image from public domain license