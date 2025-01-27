Edit ImageCrop30SaveSaveEdit Imageastertagetesmaria sibylla meriandahliadahlia flowertagetes botanicalvintage flowervintage barTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 754 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4873 x 7752 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922288/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWildflowers background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760247/wildflowers-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merian. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16257869/image-flower-plant-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady sticker, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699060/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921443/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady sticker, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672778/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921665/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699019/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseRanunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921618/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseCalendula officinalis (garden marigold) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921201/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687652/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseScabiosa atropurpurea (widow flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921294/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8656485/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAnemone ×fulgens (shiny anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921552/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral frame background, editable brown designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235860/floral-frame-background-editable-brown-designView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923843/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922168/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable red rose border, Art Nouveau green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8624648/editable-red-rose-border-art-nouveau-green-backgroundView licenseAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921856/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseCoffee beans label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777258/coffee-beans-label-templateView licenseAnemone coronaria (French anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920621/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseWildflowers iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768995/wildflowers-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNarcissus pseudonarcissus (daffodil) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921557/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseOlive oil Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9972131/olive-oil-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745885/tagetes-patula-barred-velvet-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseSummer sale, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002595/summer-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower);Tagetes erecta (erect velvet flower)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746159/tagetes-patula-barred-velvet-flowertagetes-erecta-erect-velvet-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9835414/spring-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseBrassica napus (rapeseed);Iberis amara (bitter bow flower) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922112/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470743/botanical-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePapaver somniferum (opium poppy) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921390/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGreen luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695707/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAnemone pavonina (peacock anemone) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921826/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy hour Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688401/happy-hour-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licensePrimula ×polyantha (?);Primula veris (?) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921792/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau red rose border, editable green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694096/art-nouveau-red-rose-border-editable-green-backgroundView licenseTagetes patula (barred velvet flower)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746188/tagetes-patula-barred-velvet-flowerFree Image from public domain license