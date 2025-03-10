Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageboragemaria sibylla merianphaseolusborage flowerofficinalishans simon holtzbeckerborage plantmid centuryPhaseolus coccineus (boast bean);Cerinthe major (great waxwort);Borago officinalis (common borage) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 777 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4852 x 7496 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseCalendula officinalis (garden marigold) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921201/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSaponaria officinalis (common soapwort);Convolvulus tricolor (maiden skirt);Helianthus (?) (sunflower species) by Maria…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922255/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLobelia cardinalis (cardinal lobelia) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921876/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967107/art-nature-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseNarcissus pseudonarcissus (daffodil) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921557/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734077/farmers-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHyacinthus orientalis (common hyacinth) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921781/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetables Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843394/organic-vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConvallaria majalis rosea (red lily of the valley);Convallaria majalis (lily lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921559/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseTomato recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843175/tomato-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHemerocallis fulva (brown daylily);Ornithogalum arabicum (milk star) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921674/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseFritillaria meleagris (common viper egg) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921891/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202696/grow-your-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAquilegia vulgaris (common columbine) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921386/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable TV mockup, living room interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360449/editable-mockup-living-room-interior-designView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922261/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable living room interior mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12215828/editable-living-room-interior-mockup-designView licenseNarcissus poeticus (Prison lily) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921666/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13018528/photo-frame-editable-mockupView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922185/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseHello spring poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496190/hello-spring-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921437/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical wall editable mockup, tropical designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8399959/botanical-wall-editable-mockup-tropical-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921451/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal photo frame mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7705409/minimal-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921530/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic living space, editable remix home interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080653/aesthetic-living-space-editable-remix-home-interior-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921551/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room wall mockup, interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8449925/living-room-wall-mockup-interior-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921574/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room wall mockup, editable modern interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891694/living-room-wall-mockup-editable-modern-interiorView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921565/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeige home decor interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670858/beige-home-decor-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921289/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseScandinavian interior editable wall mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398389/scandinavian-interior-editable-wall-mockupView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921558/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license