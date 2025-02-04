Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagemaria sibylla merianparchmentvintagevintage gardenhans simonmaria merianvintage botanicalgarden flowersConsolida ajacis (garden spurge) by Maria Sibylla MerianOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 784 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4835 x 7405 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower delivery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606286/flower-delivery-instagram-post-templateView licenseConsolida ajacis (garden spurge) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922350/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVegetable gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843559/vegetable-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseConsolida regalis (corn-knight spur) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921336/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nature exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967107/art-nature-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921789/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGet your glow Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843541/get-your-glow-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921549/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable farming design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921741/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFarmers market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734077/farmers-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921566/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic vegetables Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843394/organic-vegetables-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921544/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your food Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202696/grow-your-food-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921338/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseTomato recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11843175/tomato-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921178/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseNew beginnings quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14635734/new-beginnings-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseDianthus caryophyllus (garden carnation) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921442/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady sticker, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672778/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921573/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699019/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921786/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady sticker, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699060/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921260/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8656485/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921528/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical garden collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270195/botanical-garden-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921460/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687652/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921462/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical garden collection email header template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270407/botanical-garden-collection-email-header-template-editable-designView licenseIris ×germanica or Iris ×sambucina (garden iris or shelf iris);Iris variegata (variegated iris) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921337/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical garden collection flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270239/botanical-garden-collection-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921454/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical garden collection Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270534/botanical-garden-collection-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseTulipa gesneriana (garden tulip) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921632/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical garden collection blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254009/botanical-garden-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseTrollius europaeus (European meadow plum);Ranunculus asiaticus (garden buttercup) by Maria Sibylla Merianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921828/photo-image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain license