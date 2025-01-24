Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagefruits paintinggrapespublic domain fruit oil paintinggrapes paintingfood paintingfruitpiece of foodfoodPiece of fruit with a stillid by Otto Diderich OttesenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3839 x 4925 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761401/wine-italy-poster-templateView licenseFruit piece with melons and grapes by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924887/photo-image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade pastries Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874395/homemade-pastries-facebook-cover-templateView licenseStill Life with Fruit and Flowers by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923535/photo-image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic wine dinner poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708546/romantic-wine-dinner-poster-templateView licenseStill Life with Roses and Strawberries by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920497/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseDelicious dessert blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874304/delicious-dessert-blog-banner-templateView licenseSpring in Charlottenlund Forest by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923534/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseFlowers in a vase by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922345/flowers-vase-otto-diderich-ottesenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseRoses and myrtles by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922150/roses-and-myrtles-otto-diderich-ottesenFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseGrapes and peacheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811734/grapes-and-peachesFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVillage with church.Broager by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921901/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMediterranean recipes Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466241/mediterranean-recipes-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Moss Rose Tree Surrounded by Summer Flowers by Otto Diderich Ottesenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923541/image-flower-rose-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA basket of fruits in a landscape by Christine Marie Lovmandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920484/basket-fruits-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseA piece of fruithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762571/piece-fruitFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseCherries in a fruit bowl. Cività d'Antino by Poul Simon Christiansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924743/cherries-fruit-bowlcivita-dantinoFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046883/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFruits in an Italian landscape by Christine Marie Lovmandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920485/fruits-italian-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseGrape cultivation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537055/grape-cultivation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFruit and game piecehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800297/fruit-and-game-pieceFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGrain and fruits under an apple treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804402/grain-and-fruits-under-apple-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseAndante in Beethoven's Pastoral Symphonyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725719/andante-beethovens-pastoral-symphonyFree Image from public domain licenseFruit export Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537261/fruit-export-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Jutland shepherd on the heath by Frederik Vermehrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923119/jutland-shepherd-the-heathFree Image from public domain licenseFresh organic food Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063956/fresh-organic-food-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe meadow by the artist's residence on Farimagsvejhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804086/the-meadow-the-artists-residence-farimagsvejFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA brooding pheasanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805321/brooding-pheasantFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727061/still-lifeFree Image from public domain license