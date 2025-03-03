rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
From the Hermitage Plain on a winter's day by Waldemar Bøhme
Save
Edit Image
elkvintage winter paintingwinter paintingwinter birdpublic domain winter paintingvintage deerwinter painting cc0public domain bird
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704321/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Game in a feed house in winter time
Game in a feed house in winter time
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813362/game-feed-house-winter-timeFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer background, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704212/stag-deer-background-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
A coffee tear
A coffee tear
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736962/coffee-tearFree Image from public domain license
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
Bird documentary poster template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274228/bird-documentary-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
F. L.Liebenberg
F. L.Liebenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813415/lliebenbergFree Image from public domain license
History of life poster template
History of life poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138711/history-life-poster-templateView license
The vignette for "King Haakon gives away his daughter"
The vignette for "King Haakon gives away his daughter"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737594/the-vignette-for-king-haakon-gives-away-his-daughterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826938/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
Flying swallows.In the background Frelser's church tower
Flying swallows.In the background Frelser's church tower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813176/flying-swallowsin-the-background-frelsers-church-towerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811242/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
Illustration for Christian Winther, "Chresten and Lene"
Illustration for Christian Winther, "Chresten and Lene"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813513/illustration-for-christian-winther-chresten-and-leneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791929/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
Vignette for "In the Storm"
Vignette for "In the Storm"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737614/vignette-for-in-the-stormFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541734/stag-deer-and-tree-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
From Monte Pincio
From Monte Pincio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814250/from-monte-pincioFree Image from public domain license
Planet poster template
Planet poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13138572/planet-poster-templateView license
Illustration for "The three royal daughters in the blue mountain"
Illustration for "The three royal daughters in the blue mountain"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744590/illustration-for-the-three-royal-daughters-the-blue-mountainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
Vintage deer elk background, wildlife border frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760618/vintage-deer-elk-background-wildlife-border-frame-editable-designView license
Vignette for "The Promise"
Vignette for "The Promise"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737806/vignette-for-the-promiseFree Image from public domain license
Stag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Stag deer and tree, vintage animal illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574255/stag-deer-and-tree-vintage-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Illustration for Christian Winther, "Chresten and Lene"
Illustration for Christian Winther, "Chresten and Lene"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813413/illustration-for-christian-winther-chresten-and-leneFree Image from public domain license
Christmas decoration design element set, editable design
Christmas decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239386/christmas-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Illustration for "The Beloved Ring and the Fish"
Illustration for "The Beloved Ring and the Fish"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744577/illustration-for-the-beloved-ring-and-the-fishFree Image from public domain license
Winter trails Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Winter trails Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216890/winter-trails-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Illustration for Poul M. Møller, "St. Laurentius"
Illustration for Poul M. Møller, "St. Laurentius"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813389/illustration-for-poul-moller-st-laurentiusFree Image from public domain license
Winter trails Instagram story, editable social media design
Winter trails Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216888/winter-trails-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Vignette for "In Valladolid"
Vignette for "In Valladolid"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736918/vignette-for-in-valladolidFree Image from public domain license
Editable embroidery nature design element set
Editable embroidery nature design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505854/editable-embroidery-nature-design-element-setView license
Illustration for Poul M. Møller, "St. Laurentius"
Illustration for Poul M. Møller, "St. Laurentius"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813500/illustration-for-poul-moller-st-laurentiusFree Image from public domain license
Editable embroidery nature design element set
Editable embroidery nature design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506416/editable-embroidery-nature-design-element-setView license
From the Drum Hall
From the Drum Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813245/from-the-drum-hallFree Image from public domain license
Winter trails blog banner template, editable ad
Winter trails blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9216796/winter-trails-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Illustration for Poul M. Møller, "St. Laurentius"
Illustration for Poul M. Møller, "St. Laurentius"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813569/illustration-for-poul-moller-st-laurentiusFree Image from public domain license
Snow Effect
Snow Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12512267/snow-effectView license
Vignette for "The Ring"
Vignette for "The Ring"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736925/vignette-for-the-ringFree Image from public domain license
Deers winter animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Deers winter animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661998/deers-winter-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Vignette for "The Farewell"
Vignette for "The Farewell"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737459/vignette-for-the-farewellFree Image from public domain license
Hello December Facebook story template
Hello December Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788683/hello-december-facebook-story-templateView license
"The dance in the forest".Illustration for 'The Months in Poetry and Image'
"The dance in the forest".Illustration for 'The Months in Poetry and Image'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744842/the-dance-the-forestillustration-for-the-months-poetry-and-imageFree Image from public domain license